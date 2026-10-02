Alvini Philadelphia Coach of the Month for August-September

Frosinone manager Massimiliano Alvini has won the Philadelphia Coach Of The Month award for August-September. The trophy will be presented before kick-off in Frosinone v Sassuolo, scheduled for Friday 16 October at 20.45 at the Benito Stirpe stadium in Frosinone.

A jury of sports editors chose the winner after assessing each manager on technical and sporting criteria, as well as the quality of play produced by their teams.

Matchdays 1 to 5 of the 2025/2026 Serie A Enilive were used for the final calculation.