Alvaro Arbeloa hails 'brave' Vinicius Junior for 'turning whistles into applause' with superb winning goal for Real Madrid vs Alaves

Following a narrow 2-1 victory over Alaves, the Blancos boss was quick to praise Vinicius for his mental fortitude. The Brazilian forward, along with several team-mates, had been targeted by boos from the home crowd following their recent Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich, but he answered his critics with a stunning second-half strike from long range.

"Vinicius has always made a big effort in difficult situations," Arbeloa said in his post-match press conference. "He's carried the team on his back. We can't doubt his attitude. He doesn't hide, he's brave. He's a Madrid fan, he feels the shirt and the badge. The crowd is demanding, they want the best from their players. Vini today turned the whistles into applause, he's done it before, and that's what's important."