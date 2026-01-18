Getty Images Sport
Alvaro Arbeloa fumes at Real Madrid fans for chanting against club president Florentino Perez as star players also jeered
Supercopa loss cost Alonso his job
Alonso was relieved of his duties as Real Madrid boss earlier in the week having overseen a 3-2 defeat to rivals Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana last weekend. Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski both struck in the first half for the Blaugrana, but Los Blancos went into the break level with the La Liga leaders following quickfire strikes from Vinicius Junior and Gonzalo Garcia.
However, Real Madrid were unable to build upon goals from Vinicius and Garcia as Raphinha bagged his second and Barcelona's third in the 73rd minute, and despite a late Frenkie de Jong red card, Hansi Flick's side held out to secure the Supercopa for the second successive season.
The defeat in Saudi Arabia cost Alonso his job at the Bernabeu helm, with a statement released last Monday reading: "Real Madrid C. F. wishes to announce that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to bring his time as first team coach to an end.
"Xabi Alonso will always carry the affection and admiration of all Madridistas because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home.
"We would like to thank Xabi Alonso and all his coaching staff for their hard work and dedication throughout this time, and wish them the best of luck in this new stage of their lives."
Arbeloa hit back at Perez critics
Real Madrid acted swiftly to bring in Arbeloa as Alonso's successor, but he didn't make a great start to life in the first team dugout. Los Blancos crashed out of the Copa Del Rey to lower-league side Albacete in his first game in charge. Jefte Bentancor bagged a 94th-minute winner in a 3-2 victory to spring a last-16 upset on Wednesday night.
Arbeloa oversaw a 2-0 win over Levante in his first home game in charge in La Liga, but it was a game marred by chants against club president Florentino Perez. "Florentino Resign" echoed through the stadium from the 5th minute through the first half and at half-time.
The Los Blancos boss has since called out those who chanted against Perez, claiming they came "from those who don’t love Madrid".
Boos were 'from those who don’t love Madrid'
Speaking after the win over Levante, the former defender said: "I know where the boos and these campaigns come from. They are not from people who don’t love Florentino, but from those who don’t love Madrid.
"They’re not going to fool me - he is the most important person in this club alongside Bernabeu, and we Madridistas are aware of what Florentino has done for this club. We know where these boos come from."
Ahead of the match, Arbeloa had attempted to calm tensions between supporters and the club as he said: "I understand the fans' hurt and disappointment. But I ask for your support for the players."
Perez wasn't the only person to be jeered by the Real Madrid fans, with Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde also targeted by supporters. The trio were reportedly sceptical of Alonso's tactics. Mbappe gestured for the jeers to stop at full time, while Vinicius sought to request support from the crowd, to a mixed reaction.
Arbeola 'proud' to be Vini's coach
Arbeloa also defender Vinicius after the game, saying: "Vinicius is one of the most threatening players in the world. I will utilise him to the maximum, and I will demand the same from my teammates. I am proud to be his coach."
Saturday's win over Levante saw Real Madrid close the gap to league leaders Barcelona to just one point ahead of the Blaugrana's game against Real Sociedad on Sunday night. And attention now turns to the Champions League.
Los Blancos take on Monaco in Madrid on Tuesday night as the Spanish side look to bounce back from their 2-1 loss to Manchester City on matchday six of the league phase.
