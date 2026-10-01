'Not ideal' - Alessia Russo laments late Arsenal collapse as Leah Williamson handball blunder gifts Paris FC a draw

The England international made no attempt to conceal her disappointment after the Gunners squandered all three points by losing control of the contest after the break.

Reflecting on the frustrating draw, Russo told Arsenal's official media channels: "I mean, not ideal. I think we lost control of the second half a little way before [the penalty] anyway. So, it's about managing the game a little bit better. I also think the first half, and throughout the game, we had some really, really good spells, so now it's about using that to push forward."

The result also set an unwanted record for the Gunners, who have now failed to win from two or more goals ahead in the Champions League twice since the beginning of last season.