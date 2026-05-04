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Alejandro Garnacho told to 'put his ego in check' to save Chelsea career after dismal one-goal campaign
Wright-Phillips demands more from Argentine star
Wright-Phillips, who made over 120 appearances for Chelsea, believes the 21-year-old needs a change in attitude to succeed in the Premier League. Speaking to Sky Bet, he said: "I feel like he may need to put his ego a little bit in check. Because in a Premier League, a half season or one season is not good enough. To be at a level where people want to buy you, it has to be a consistent thing."
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Struggles for consistency at Stamford Bridge
Despite appearing 23 times in the Premier League this season, Garnacho has managed to find the back of the net only once. This lack of output has drawn criticism from supporters and pundits alike, especially given the fierce competition for places within the Blues' bloated squad. Wright-Phillips pointed out that the competition for places means no one, including Garnacho, can afford to coast.
He added: "It’s okay scoring sometimes, but I know the Chelsea fans, the least they need from you is 110%. If they see you working that hard for that badge, they will back you. I don’t know whether that’s tactically, or whether he’s not happy, but they got nearly six or seven wingers, so he’s gonna have to do something because [Jamie] Gittens might just switch on at any given point."
Garnacho remains proud of Chelsea move
Reflecting on his journey earlier this year, Garnacho spoke about his pride in representing the club despite the team's inconsistent form. He told Premier League Productions: "We know the team we have, the things we can do. Sometimes is better in some moments, and worse. But yeah, I’m really proud to be here in this moment."
The winger also took the opportunity to clear the air regarding his departure from Old Trafford, suggesting he harbours no ill will toward his former employers. "But yeah, at United have nothing wrong to say about the club or any teammates, no one. Just a moment on life changed. My life continued. So we have to keep looking forward," the Argentine explained.
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Freeing Cole Palmer to lead the way
While Garnacho was the primary focus of the critique, Wright-Phillips also discussed the role of Cole Palmer, suggesting the England international needs to be prioritised in a more attacking sense. He argued that Palmer’s defensive duties are currently hindering his ability to influence matches in the final third, calling for the team to be built entirely around the playmaker's unique talents.
Wright-Phillips elaborated: "I think at times when I watch him, for someone with so much ability, I don’t want him near my box. If anything, he’s that player that if you had the team behind him, you could make him cheat a little bit, because you want him in a position where he’s close to the striker that can play those passes. I just think they need to find a way to play him as the number 10, because he is the maverick that you need, and in many ways, I feel like a player of his calibre and what he’s done at this short time there, they should try to build a team around him."