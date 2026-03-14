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'Completely different system again' - Alan Shearer slams Pep Guardiola & says Man City 'got what they deserved' with Real Madrid mauling
Man City defeated by Real Madrid
Guardiola's tactics and player selection were under scrutiny after the match. Despite coming back into the game in the second half, the Spanish coach's experimental formation failed to produce the desired result, leaving them a target for Madrid. City will at least be pleased that Gianluigi Donnarumma saved Vinicius' penalty and kept the goal difference at three, rather than four, going into the second leg.
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Guardiola's tactics deemed too bold
Guardiola's tactical approach surprised Shearer. The attacking style the coach desired didn't pan out, as Madrid were able to hit City on the counter-attack. the ex-Newcastle striker told Betfair: "I was very surprised to see that many changes for City and I was slightly surprised to see such an attacking line-up. I guess Pep felt he could go there and beat them because they haven't been great. I've seen Real Madrid a couple of times. But given their history in this competition, this is probably when they come alive."
Despite criticicing Guardiola's tactics, Shearer still hopes the coach can find the ideal formula to turn things around when City host Madrid in the second leg. He said: "This is when it really matters for Real Madrid. They certainly showed that last night and they absolutely punished City. They missed a penalty; it could have been four, and it would have been all over. With 3-0, it's not. I've been to games before where three goals have been turned over. I think it's all about the first goal next week. If Real Madrid get the first goal, it's over. If City get it, then it's game on."
Man City's chances in the Premier League
Guardiola still has a contract until next summer. However, rumors of his departure at the end of the season are rife amid City's struggles to keep up with Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table. "There's been a lot of rumours, and Pep always seems to deny it, but the rumours are not going away," Shearer added. "We're guessing. But I would say they're still in the final of one cup competition, and they're in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. They've still got Arsenal to play at home. They're seven points behind, but they have got a game in hand. Even if next week doesn't go to plan, they've still got the chance for it to be a really big season. But, and it does come with a but, they are up against it in the league."
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City can ill-afford any more slip-ups
With nine league games remaining, City must avoid making the same mistakes from their draw against Nottingham Forest last time out. Moreover, West Ham, whom they face on Saturday, are not a team that can be taken lightly, given the Hammers' recent improvement.
"Every game matters at this time of the season, every error that you have, every mistake," Shearer explained. "There was a huge error from them when they played Forest at home, drawing 2-2, especially with where Forest are in the league. And they've got another tough one this weekend against West Ham away. West Ham have really found some form. It's the business end of the season."
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