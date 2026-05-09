Another trophy for Karim Benzema as Al Hilal claim Saudi King's Cup glory

The victory marks a significant personal milestone for Benzema, who has continued his prolific trophy-winning habits since moving to the Middle East from Real Madrid in 2023. This triumph represents the Frenchman's third major honour in Saudi football, following his Saudi Pro League and King’s Cup double with Al Ittihad during the 2024-25 campaign. Since joining Al Hilal in early February, the veteran striker has proven to be a vital asset, providing the crucial assist for Hernandez’s winning goal in this latest final.