Al Hilal coach Laurentiu Reghecampf views Ronwen Williams' absence as Mamelodi Sundowns' fall after Masandawana defeat in CAF Champions League

"I would like to say congratulations to the players from both teams, they played amazing football tonight. Both teams tried to win the game, I told you before it was going to be an open game," said Reghecampf as per KickOff.

"In the end, you see that it was playing to one goal and another goal and it was amazing football. For the coaches, it is not easy to see this type of game, but for the fans I think it was a nice night, nice football and I would like to say congratulations to all the players tonight.

"Congratulations to Rwanda, Kigali for all the accommodation they provide for us in order to have these conditions to play football.

"I think the big value for us is that the first goalkeeper [Ronwen Williams] didn't play," added the Romanian.

"When I saw the news in the paper this week, I only had one plan, which was to press, high press, to not let them come in the middle and play their game because they have very good quality players from the middle and I think for them it's a minute because of the build-up, they lose one important player."