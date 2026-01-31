Al Hilal coach Laurentiu Reghecampf views Ronwen Williams' absence as Mamelodi Sundowns' fall after Masandawana defeat in CAF Champions League
Sundowns lose Champions League top spot
Mamelodi Sundowns surrendered top spot in CAF Champions League Group C after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Al Hilal at Amahoro Stadium in Rwanda on Friday.
It marked the first loss in Africa this season for coach Miguel Cardoso’s side.
The result saw Masandawana drop to second place in the group, with Al Hilal climbing to the summit.
Sundowns could slip further to third if FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo defeat MC Alger on Sunday.
Having arrived in Kigali without goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, Denis Onyango started in goal, a situation Al Hilal coach Laurentiu Reghecampf admitted influenced his tactical approach.
Williams' absence a 'big value' for Al Hilal
"I would like to say congratulations to the players from both teams, they played amazing football tonight. Both teams tried to win the game, I told you before it was going to be an open game," said Reghecampf as per KickOff.
"In the end, you see that it was playing to one goal and another goal and it was amazing football. For the coaches, it is not easy to see this type of game, but for the fans I think it was a nice night, nice football and I would like to say congratulations to all the players tonight.
"Congratulations to Rwanda, Kigali for all the accommodation they provide for us in order to have these conditions to play football.
"I think the big value for us is that the first goalkeeper [Ronwen Williams] didn't play," added the Romanian.
"When I saw the news in the paper this week, I only had one plan, which was to press, high press, to not let them come in the middle and play their game because they have very good quality players from the middle and I think for them it's a minute because of the build-up, they lose one important player."
Cardoso sees Sundowns breaking Champions League norm
In recent years, Sundowns have been used to confirm qualification for the Champions League knockouts with one ot two group games to spare.
But they now appear likely to reach the final day of the group campaign before booking a quarter-final ticket.
It is a situation that reflects how difficult it has been for them in this competition.
“As I said last year, when I arrived in the club last year, we were in a difficult situation,” said Cardoso as per iDiski Times.
“We played two, the first match home, we won and we lost away. I feel the fourth match, we had five points exactly like now.
“Obviously, there’s still a match to play and we will see what is going to happen. But for sure, it’s tight, five points is not enough.
“We need to think that next game is very important, probably not decisive depending on the result. But I think this group will be decided in the last match.”
Cardoso blames fatigue & lack of bite upfront
In recent games, Cardoso has been rotating his squad, but the Portuguese still feels his players have tired legs.
This is despite the Brazilians having played just four games in 2026 after a month-long 2025 AFCON break.
“I think we lost because we didn’t convert our chances. It is clear we had more than enough opportunities to score,” Cardoso said as per FARPost.
“The story of the game is obviously the chances we didn’t take. I remember three in the first half and four in the second; you have to convert those to at least get a draw.
“It was clear at times that the team was more tired than Al-Hilal. Despite rotating a few players, the fatigue was evident. You feel that in the number of mistakes you make.
“We had a long trip with stops that took almost a full day of travelling."