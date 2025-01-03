Al Ahly boss Marcel Koller rules out Percy Tau exit amidst Pitso Mosimane's Esteghlal and Kaizer Chiefs links ahead of CR Belouizdad Caf Champions League encounter - 'He is part of our future plans'
The Bafana Bafana vice-captain has encountered difficulties at the Red Devils recently, as the coach seems to no longer require his services.
- Koller addresses Tau's situation at Al Ahly
- The Bafana star is reportedly considering leaving the club
- He has been linked with Chiefs and Esteghlal