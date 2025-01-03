Percy Tau, Al Ahly, December 2024Al Ahly
Clifton Mabasa

Al Ahly boss Marcel Koller rules out Percy Tau exit amidst Pitso Mosimane's Esteghlal and Kaizer Chiefs links ahead of CR Belouizdad Caf Champions League encounter - 'He is part of our future plans'

South AfricaP. TauP. MosimaneKaizer ChiefsAl Ahly SCCR Belouizdad vs Al Ahly SCCR BelouizdadCAF Champions League

The Bafana Bafana vice-captain has encountered difficulties at the Red Devils recently, as the coach seems to no longer require his services.

  • Koller addresses Tau's situation at Al Ahly
  • The Bafana star is reportedly considering leaving the club
  • He has been linked with Chiefs and Esteghlal
