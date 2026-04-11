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Karim Malim

Translated by

Al Ahly are eyeing an Algerian deal

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Al Ahly are planning for the future.

Al Ahly is set to bolster its squad this summer as the Egyptian giants aim to reclaim domestic supremacy and maintain their continental ambitions.

Al Ahly’s first team now prepare for a crucial match today, Saturday, against Smouha at Cairo International Stadium, in the second round of the Egyptian Premier League’s title-deciding phase.

The Red Giants are hungry for all three points after their 1–1 draw with Ceramica Cleopatra in the opening round failed to meet supporters’ expectations.

Al Ahly currently sit third in the league table with 40 points, while Smouha are sixth on 31 points, making the outcome crucial in the race for the top spots.

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  • An Algerian talent is turning heads

    Al Ahly have set their sights on young Algerian talent Abdelrahman Zawi after the forward guided Algeria’s Under-17s to qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations.

    In the decisive clash with Egypt, Zawi netted the winner in spectacular fashion, propelling the Greens to next summer’s continental showpiece in Morocco.

    His performances throughout the tournament placed him firmly on the radar of several top clubs’ scouts.

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  • The goal is clear: follow in Saeed’s footsteps and turn professional.

    According to a source who spoke to the Maghreb Foot website, Zawi has attracted the attention of Al Ahly scouts. The young forward impressed during Algeria’s match against Egypt, scoring the only goal of the game and earning praise from the Egyptian club’s recruiters, who approached him after the final whistle.

    The young forward is eager to launch his professional career at the Red Castle, hoping to emulate Algerian compatriot Amir Saoud, who also began his journey in Cairo before going on to succeed at several Arab clubs.

    Though he currently plies his trade for lower-division side MC El Makhadma, his recent form—endorsed by Algeria national team manager Amine Djimouz—has put him on the radar of several suitors.

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  • High ambitions and a continental challenge

    The player outlined his ambitions, saying: “My goal is to shine at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations finals and, why not, win the continental title. But the priority is to secure qualification for the World Cup finals in this age group, because we have a strong, cohesive squad.”

    The draw has placed Algeria in Group D alongside Senegal, South Africa and Ghana—a daunting section that will test their resolve.

    Asked about his standout performances at the Benghazi tournament, Zawi credited the coaching staff and his teammates, explaining, “For my goal against Egypt, I followed the manager’s instructions, and thank God I helped secure our place in the Africa Cup of Nations.”

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