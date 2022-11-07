Ajax most expensive signings - How Eredivisie giants spent over €560m on incoming transfers

Ajax are well-known for a number of different things.
There's their incredible academy, which has produced players such as Matthijs de Ligt, Ryan Gravenberch and Jurrien Timber in recent years just to name a few.
Then there's their desire to always play free-flowing attacking football, which has earned them plenty of success both domestically and in Europe.
And they're also very much known as a selling club, a team that is the perfect stepping stone towards one of Europe's current heavyweights. Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez and Antony are the most recent examples of that.
Maybe somewhat surprisingly, however, they are also not shy when it comes to spending money!
In the summer of 2022 alone they spent over €100 million to strengthen their squad.
But which players have cost them the most in recent seasons and who are their most-expensive signings ever?
Ajax most expensive transfers by season
SEASON
MOST EXPENSIVE SIGNING
FEE
TOTAL SPENDING
2022/23
Steven Bergwijn
€31.25M
€105.10M
2021/22
Mohamed Daramy
€12M
€18.50M
2020/21
Sebastien Haller
€22.50M
€63.20M
2019/20
Quincy Promes
€15.70M
€59.25M
2018/19
Daley Blind
€16M
€52.95M
2017/18
Maximilian Wober
€8.10M
€26.25M
2016/17
David Neres
€17.40M
€41.40M
2015/16
Nemanja Gudelj
€6M
€11.30M
2014/15
Daley Sinkgraven
€7M
€12.80M
2013/14
Mike van der Hoorn
€3.80M
€6.80M
2012/13
Niklas Moisander
€4M
€5.72M
2011/12
Kolbeinn Sigthorsson
€4M
€13.28M
2010/11
Mounir El Hamdaoui
€5M
€5M
2009/10
Demy de Zeeuw
€8M
€12.30M
2008/09
Miralem Sulejmani
€16.25M
€34.25M
2007/08
Albert Luque
€8M
€26.02M
2006/07
Jaap Stam
€3M
€9.25M
2005/06
Klaas-Jan Huntelaar
€9M
€15.50M
2004/05
Angelos Charisteas
€4.90M
€7.40M
2003/04
Wesley Sonck
€6M
€11.20M
2002/03
Victor Sikora
€4.35M
€5.03M
2001/02
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
€7.80M
€15.50M
2000/01
Tomas Galasek
€2.70M
€5.30M
Total
€563.3M
*All stats via Transfermarkt