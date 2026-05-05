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Ajax make bold move for Arne Slot in new manager search as Liverpool exit stance revealed
Cruijff targets elite profile
While the Ajax squad focuses on salvaging their current campaign, technical director Jordi Cruijff is working behind the scenes to secure a successor for interim boss Oscar Garcia. Michel of Girona remains the leading candidate, but De Telegraaf indicates that the club has also explored a swoop for Slot. Cruijff views Slot as one of only two Dutch coaches capable of managing the club, alongside Peter Bosz, who recently extended his stay at PSV Eindhoven.
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Approach deemed futile
The attempt to lure the 47-year-old back to the Netherlands was met with little encouragement from either the manager or his current employers. Speaking on the Kick-off podcast, journalist Mike Verweij detailed the outcome of the inquiry into the Liverpool boss. Verweij stated: "I was told once again that they also inquired about Arne Slot. Slot is still very firmly in the saddle; he is simply continuing at Liverpool. I also understood that Arne Slot is not very keen to go to Ajax at this point in his career."
Proven Eredivisie pedigree
The interest in the 47-year-old stems from his highly successful track record in the Dutch top flight, most notably during a transformative three-year period in Rotterdam. During his tenure at Feyenoord, he secured the Eredivisie title in 2022-23 and the KNVB Cup the following year, while also guiding the club to the inaugural Conference League final. Despite a dip in results on Merseyside this term, Slot remains under contract at Anfield until June 2027 and has shown no desire to abandon his long-term project in the Premier League.
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Searching for leadership
Ajax must now pivot back to other targets as they prepare for a summer of significant structural changes under Cruijff's guidance. The club's hierarchy remains under pressure to appoint a manager capable of restoring their traditional dominance and European relevance. Meanwhile, Slot faces a critical period at Liverpool, where he must navigate a demanding schedule to ensure the Reds secure a strong finish and guarantee Champions League qualification for next season after a disastrous defence of their Premier League crown.