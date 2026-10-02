Beppe Riso has delivered fresh comments on the Colpi da Maestro podcast. The long-time agent of a host of footballers, in Italy and beyond, revisited the second major transfer of the career of one of his most important clients, Sandro Tonali, who joined Newcastle from AC Milan in the summer of 2023.
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Agent Tonali: “Leaving AC Milan? There was a feeling that there was something different. He showed courage, he was visionary”
“Sense of a different AC Milan”
"We had the feeling that AC Milan were different. I know AC Milan well and they did not give me the feeling of the historic AC Milan"
Courageous and visionary
"Speaking with Sandro, we discussed moving to the Premier League. It was a challenge that fascinated him. He had the courage because he was one of the most important players and had won a Serie A title. He had the courage to leave, he was visionary"
He was sad
"Difficult? Very, and for him extremely difficult. In the first few weeks I saw him looking sad, then he found his feet and imposed himself as he always does"
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