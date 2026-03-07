Agent speaks on Sipho Mbule's Orlando Pirates future as contract nears end amid midfielder's struggles after 2025 AFCON
Mbule's contract situation at Pirates
Sipho Mbule joined Orlando Pirates as a free agent after being released by Mamelodi Sundowns before the start of the current season.
The Buccaneers offered him a one-year deal, which is set to expire at the end of June.
But Pirates have an option to extend his contract by a further two years.
Makaab speaks on Mbule's Pirates future
Pirates fans might be anxious to know if they will be with Mbule next season.
The player's agent, Mike Makaab, says there should be clarification by the end of May when the 2025/26 season wraps up.
“Orlando Pirates have until the end of May to exercise an option and have an option for a further two years,” Makaab confirmed to the Siya crew.
Mbule's struggles after AFCON
Since returning from the 2025 AFCON finals, Mbule has made just one appearance and has also been an unused substitute once.
He was not in the Buccaneers' matchday squads in the first three games after the resumption of football after AFCON.
The former SuperSport United star has missed Pirates' last four games due to injury.
World Cup, the bigger picture for Mbule
Mbule's current situation does not inspire confidence that he will be at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Even when he returns to full fitness, there is still a huge amount of work needed from him to return to being a regular starter for Pirates.
With Relebohile Mofokeng now in top form as a playmaker, that could be problematic for Mbule to enjoy regular game time.
That could lock him out of Hugo Broos' squad for the World Cup.