Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Sipho Mbule, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Khothatso Leballo

Agent speaks on Sipho Mbule's Orlando Pirates future as contract nears end amid midfielder's struggles after 2025 AFCON

The 27-year-old appears to be going through a difficult phase at the Buccaneers, with injury now compounding his troubles. Even before the fitness setback, he had already lost his place in the team after Relebohile Mofokeng emerged as a star playmaker. With uncertainty over his role, questions are now emerging about what next season might hold for him.

  • Sipho Mbule, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Mbule's contract situation at Pirates

    Sipho Mbule joined Orlando Pirates as a free agent after being released by Mamelodi Sundowns before the start of the current season. 

    The Buccaneers offered him a one-year deal, which is set to expire at the end of June. 

    But Pirates have an option to extend his contract by a further two years.

    • Advertisement
  • Mike Makaab, agent, 2015Gallo Images

    Makaab speaks on Mbule's Pirates future

    Pirates fans might be anxious to know if they will be with Mbule next season. 

    The player's agent, Mike Makaab, says there should be clarification by the end of May when the 2025/26 season wraps up.

    “Orlando Pirates have until the end of May to exercise an option and have an option for a further two years,” Makaab confirmed to the Siya crew.

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 28-ZWE-RSAAFP

    Mbule's struggles after AFCON

    Since returning from the 2025 AFCON finals, Mbule has made just one appearance and has also been an unused substitute once.

    He was not in the Buccaneers' matchday squads in the first three games after the resumption of football after AFCON.

    The former SuperSport United star has missed Pirates' last four games due to injury.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Sipho Mbule, Bafana Bafana, December 2025Backpage

    World Cup, the bigger picture for Mbule

    Mbule's current situation does not inspire confidence that he will be at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

    Even when he returns to full fitness, there is still a huge amount of work needed from him to return to being a regular starter for Pirates.

    With Relebohile Mofokeng now in top form as a playmaker, that could be problematic for Mbule to enjoy regular game time.

    That could lock him out of Hugo Broos' squad for the World Cup. 

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Richards Bay crest
Richards Bay
RIC
Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Siwelele crest
Siwelele
SIW
0