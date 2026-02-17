Agent sheds light on Kaizer Chiefs' reported transfer interest in Ghanaian midfielder
Who are Chiefs chasing?
Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly interested in midfielder Hubert Gyau who currently plays for Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.
The linkman recently joined Mike Makaab's agency and the former Orlando Pirares coach reacts to the runours linking Gyau to Chiefs.
Makaab on Chiefs' reported interest in Gyau
"Firstly, let me say this, that honestly we've had no approach from any football club regarding Hubert at the moment, we've just signed the player, and if there has been, I don't like to say the story is correct or the story is not correct," Mikaab said as per Soccer Laduma.
"If there is interest, then possibly Chiefs have spoken to Asante, but I can't verify that. We've just signed the player. We don't work in a way that we sign a player and the following day start marketing him.
"We obviously have to understand his contract situation, which we do know, he has a fairly long-term contract with Asante Kotoko, and we have to respect that."
Gyau's qualities explained
"Obviously, we believe he's an incredibly talented player," Makaab said.
"I've seen him play a few different positions, but he's a very dynamic midfielder and has a wonderful second-range shot, and that obviously is always advantageous when you're playing teams that have a low block, and you're having to try and do something from a distance.
"So at the moment we're sitting down and looking at where we believe his strengths are as a football player, and we'll obviously discuss it with him and his family, and then after we'll start looking for opportunities, but with the blessing of Asante Kotoko, we have to understand that," he concluded.
Chiefs identifying squad needs
With Chiefs having missed out on the Carling Knockout, Nedbank Cup, and CAF Confederation Cup, they have identified areas of need where they need to beef up for next season.
The rest of their campaign in the Premier Soccer League will further tell them where they need to sign new players for next term.
This is despite co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil ben Youssef yet to be guaranteed if they will still be at Naturena after the end of the current season.