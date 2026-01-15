Agent sets record straight about contract situation of Mamelodi Sundowns defender Divine Lunga

Mamelodi Sundowns have been one of the busiest teams in the trabsfer market and have so far made three signings.

Arriving at Chloorkop are Khulumani Ndamane, Brayan Leon and Monnapule Saleng.

The signing of Saleng was a surprise and it happened when he was on loan at Orbit College from Orlando Pirates.

Orbit coach Pogiso Makhoye admitted that he was shocked by Sundowns signing Saleng.

"We are still trying to find ourselves now because we didn't see it coming. We thought we'll have him until the end of the season, but you know football, you sleep today as an Orbit player, when you wake up tomorrow, you are somewhere else. But this one we didn't see it coming," Makhoye told Soccer Laduma.

"I think we won't take this as a negative impact because you see it means we are doing something right, because if you check even the stats. It's repeated in the number of goals that he scored and also in terms of assists.

"It means we help him to still stay at the top and stay relevant as well. And it's motivating other players to say but if the stats that made here where we helped him. It means can happen to anyone," he added.

"So we took it as a positive thing rather than negative because I think we are also having back the players that were injured are coming back, so it's like we've got new signings," he said.