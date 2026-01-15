+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Khothatso Leballo

Agent sets record straight about contract situation of Mamelodi Sundowns defender Divine Lunga

The Zimbabwe international has lost his place in the Masandawana starting line-up, with coach Miguel Cardoso now preferring Aubrey Modiba. This comes despite the former Golden Arrows man being the first-choice left-back at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Amid expectations that he would continue in that role, he has instead slipped down the pecking order.

    Lunga struggling for game time

    Divine Lunga started this season approaching the end of his time at Mamelodi Sundowns after joining the club from Golden Arrows in July 2021. 

    The 30-year-old has struggled for regular game time this season, managing just eight appearances across all competitions. 

    Lunga also faces stiff competition in a squad that includes Aubrey Modiba, Asekho Tiwani and Fawaaz Basadien in the left-back position.

    His limited involvement in matches has fuelled speculation about his future, but his agent has come in to address the player's situation.

    Makaab explains Lunga's Sundowns future

    The Brazilians have exercised their option on Lunga's contract, and will be at Chloorkop for a further two years, according to his agent Mike Makaab. 

    While acknowledging the intense competition for places in Miguel Cardoso's side, Makaab believes his player has a place at Sundowns who seek to maintain their depth to cop with participation in multiple competitions. 

    "Sundowns have exercised their option. He has another two years left. I think it's important," Makaab said to Soccer Laduma.

    "We know that there is a lot of competition for places at Sundowns, but I also think that Sundowns will always be involved in a lot of competitions.  

    "One of the strengths Sundowns have displayed over the years is strength in depth in most positions and Divine plays an important role there."

    Sundowns busy in the transfer market

    Mamelodi Sundowns have been one of the busiest teams in the trabsfer market and have so far made three signings.

    Arriving at Chloorkop are Khulumani Ndamane, Brayan Leon and Monnapule Saleng.

    The signing of Saleng was a surprise and it happened when he was on loan at Orbit College from Orlando Pirates.

    Orbit coach Pogiso Makhoye admitted that he was shocked by Sundowns signing Saleng.

    "We are still trying to find ourselves now because we didn't see it coming. We thought we'll have him until the end of the season, but you know football, you sleep today as an Orbit player, when you wake up tomorrow, you are somewhere else. But this one we didn't see it coming," Makhoye told Soccer Laduma.  

    "I think we won't take this as a negative impact because you see it means we are doing something right, because if you check even the stats. It's repeated in the number of goals that he scored and also in terms of assists. 

    "It means we help him to  still stay at the top and stay relevant as well.  And it's motivating other players to say but if the stats that made here where we helped him. It means can happen to anyone," he added. 

    "So we took it as a positive thing rather than negative because I think we are also having back the players that were injured are coming back, so it's like we've got new signings," he said.

    Kodisang situation needs some solving

    Sundowns are faced with midfielder Kobamelo Kodisang who was recently released by Portuguese side AVS Futebol SAD where he was on loan.

    But the player appears not to be in the plans of coach Cardoso and his agent Makaab is exploring other options.

    “First and foremost, he will return to Mamelodi Sundowns and in all probability, we will be looking to loan him out unless something changes,” said Makaab as per iDiski Times.

    “We’ve had interest in South America, locally. For us and KK, what’s important, he only played five games for AVS – disaster with changes of coaches.

    “For us, it was important that KK has game time, that’s why he moved back to Portugal," he said.

    Makaab further emphasised his confidence that Kodisang will finalise a move and be unveiled by a new club in the coming week.

    “I’m confident that before the end of next week, we would have secured a new home for him, probably in the PSL. I’m not ruling out South America, but it will probably happen in the PSL.”

