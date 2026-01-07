Agent provides update on Kaizer Chiefs key player's expiring contract after impressive displays for Soweto giants

Petersen is among the players whose contracts are expected to expire, and the others are his rival, Bruce Bvuma, as well as Dillan Solomons, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Pule Mmodi.

As talks with players intensify over renewal or termination of their contracts, former Amakhosi defender Mokete Tsotetsi has listed the players he would like to be kept.

“It’s tricky, man, but I will start with Bruce (Bvuma). Bvuma, I think there is still a lot in him to help the team. So if he is given the chance to extend the contract, I think he still needs to be given the chance to give back to the team,” Tsotetsi told Soccer Laduma.

“With Nkosingiphile Ngcobo… eish. He has not been doing well lately, but we know what he can do. So I think if he is given the chance as well, he will rise and help the team and give the team silverware because we know what he can do.

"And even Mmodi. He has it in him, you know. That energy that the team needs. So those three that I have mentioned, if given the chance to extend contracts, then I think they can still add value to the team."

However, another former Chiefs star, David Rooi, differs with Tsotetsi and said Petersen needs to stay too.

"At the moment, he is the No. 1 choice goalkeeper, so I think they must extend his stay," Rooi said.

"Now the only thing he needs to do is to improve his footwork so he can help his defence when playing from the back. I think they need to sign a good keeper and release one of them."