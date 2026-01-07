Agent provides update on Kaizer Chiefs key player's expiring contract after impressive displays for Soweto giants
Petersen's expiring deal
Brandon Petersen' contract is expected to expire when the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League campaign comes to an end.
The experienced goalkeeper has been a pivotal player for Chiefs so far, and there have been consistent calls for the club to extend his contract.
There is a one-year option to extend the contract, and according to the goalkeeper's agent, talks are ongoing on the same.
The 31-year-old star has kept 11 clean sheets in 18 appearances across all competitions.
Talks
"In terms of Brandon (Petersen), we are in discussions with them," Glynn Binkin, Petersen's agent, told Soccer Laduma.
"They have an option [clause] anyway on the existing contract. So it’s finishing on 30th June 2026, but they have an option for a year. But we are speaking about a new contract for him anyway."
Who should Chiefs keep?
Petersen is among the players whose contracts are expected to expire, and the others are his rival, Bruce Bvuma, as well as Dillan Solomons, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Pule Mmodi.
As talks with players intensify over renewal or termination of their contracts, former Amakhosi defender Mokete Tsotetsi has listed the players he would like to be kept.
“It’s tricky, man, but I will start with Bruce (Bvuma). Bvuma, I think there is still a lot in him to help the team. So if he is given the chance to extend the contract, I think he still needs to be given the chance to give back to the team,” Tsotetsi told Soccer Laduma.
“With Nkosingiphile Ngcobo… eish. He has not been doing well lately, but we know what he can do. So I think if he is given the chance as well, he will rise and help the team and give the team silverware because we know what he can do.
"And even Mmodi. He has it in him, you know. That energy that the team needs. So those three that I have mentioned, if given the chance to extend contracts, then I think they can still add value to the team."
However, another former Chiefs star, David Rooi, differs with Tsotetsi and said Petersen needs to stay too.
"At the moment, he is the No. 1 choice goalkeeper, so I think they must extend his stay," Rooi said.
"Now the only thing he needs to do is to improve his footwork so he can help his defence when playing from the back. I think they need to sign a good keeper and release one of them."
Is Nwabali the answer?
The Soweto giants have been struggling in recent seasons, and one of the factors attributed to their struggle is the lack of an experienced keeper. Since Itumeleng Khune left, the Glamour Boys have yet to find one who is seen as his capable replacement.
To solve the issue, former goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi suggested that Chippa United and Nigeria's goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, should be signed.
"Chippa United is well known for producing good players, and Stanley Nwabali is one of those players," Akpeyi said.
"I'm pretty sure that if he can find his way to Chiefs, his career will be at a different level. He's actually a good goalkeeper, but Chiefs know what they want. So, it's up to Chiefs now if they want him or not.
"Chiefs are on a different level compared to Chippa. They are a different brand. It is up to Chiefs to make that decision on what they really want.
"They don't have an experienced goalkeeper. The goalkeepers that are there have been growing over the years, and they are actually very good goalkeepers," he added.
“So far, so good. When Bruce [Bvuma] came in, he did his own part. Having Nwabali there will help them to compete. So, it is up to them."