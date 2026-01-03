Agent opens up on future of struggling Mamelodi Sundowns defender after failed loan transfer to another PSL side
Struggling Johannes sparks transfer rumours
Kegan Johannes has endured a frustrating season at Mamelodi Sundowns, managing just three appearances across all competitions.
His situation is made more dramatic by the fact that he was initially announced by Siwelele as their new loan signing earlier this season, only for the move to collapse and see him return to Chloorkop.
Since then, Johannes has struggled to break into a backline where competition for places is fierce.
He finds himself battling for minutes against established central defenders Grant Kekana, Mosa Lebusa and Keanu Cupido.
Even with Mothobi Mvala sidelined by injury, opportunities have remained limited for Johannes, underlining how difficult his challenge has been.
But his agent, Glyn Binkin has moved in to pour cold water on rumours that the defender could be loaned out this January.
Binkin sheds light on Johannes' future
Binkin has stressed that the player remains fully focused on his football at Sundowns and is not considering any other options for now.
“There have been no discussions which we are aware of in terms of him going anywhere in January, and I’m sure if there is any club that is interested, they will contact myself and Sundowns in this regard," Binkin told Soccer Laduma.
"For now, Kegan is focused on Sundowns and no one else.”
Mvala bold on Sundowns' ambitions
As some Masandawana players are transfer subjects, defender Mothobi Mvala has taken the conversation to that of his and the team's ambitions, especially with regards to winning the CAF Champions League.
“It would mean a lot because this is a trophy we’ve been chasing, and then we’ve lost it in the last minute so many times,” Mvala said as per FARPost.
“We have come so close several times. The heartbreaks harden us. We dominate, and then just give it away at the end. Slowly, I feel we’re getting closer to winning it for the club.
“Every season, we chase it. Every season, we try to win it, and I hope this season is the one that gives our supporters that joy," added the defender.
“Sometimes you need experience in a tournament. Now, the players must be the ones to put their hands on the trophy. I believe it will come.”
Sundowns keen on rescuing their waning PSL fortunes
The January transfer window would be key for Sundowns to fortify their squad in their bid to catch up with Orlando Pirates in the PSL title race.
The Buccaneers lead the standings, but former Masandawana defender David Kennemeyer believes Sundowns would pick themselves up and do not need to beef up their squad.
“I don’t think Pirates will knock Sundowns off. In recent seasons, they have been starting slow, but they will win the league because of the depth they have in their squad,” Kannemeyer told FARPost.
“Sundowns have so much depth in their squad, and it’s not even funny because that makes them dominate. In my opinion, they will win the league again.
"I don’t think Pirates can stop them. I don’t think Sundowns need to sign players in January. They have enough firepower already.
"If they are to buy, maybe it should just be one player to bolster just one area, the coach [Miguel Cardoso] feels needs some addition. But I think at the moment they have too much firepower.”