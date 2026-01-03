Agent opens up on future of struggling Mamelodi Sundowns defender after failed loan transfer to another PSL side

Kegan Johannes has endured a frustrating season at Mamelodi Sundowns, managing just three appearances across all competitions.

His situation is made more dramatic by the fact that he was initially announced by Siwelele as their new loan signing earlier this season, only for the move to collapse and see him return to Chloorkop.

Since then, Johannes has struggled to break into a backline where competition for places is fierce.

He finds himself battling for minutes against established central defenders Grant Kekana, Mosa Lebusa and Keanu Cupido.

Even with Mothobi Mvala sidelined by injury, opportunities have remained limited for Johannes, underlining how difficult his challenge has been.

But his agent, Glyn Binkin has moved in to pour cold water on rumours that the defender could be loaned out this January.