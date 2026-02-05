Agent Mike Makaab says claims that former Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah has completed a move to Libya are 'absolute nonsense'
Ndah's departure from Bucs
A week ago, Orlando Pirates took South African football by surprise when they announced the departure of Olisa Ndah. In a statement, the Mayfair-based club explained that the 28-year-old needed regular game time, leading him to request an early termination of his stay in Soweto.
With speculation rife over where he might end up, and supporters debating his suitability for various clubs, clarity soon followed, but Ndah’s agent, Mike Makaab, has stepped in to dismiss the reports.
'Absolute nonsense'
Reports recently emerged claiming that Ndah had secured a move to Libyan side Al Shomooa on a year-and-a-half contract. However, when Makaab was tagged in a social media post announcing the deal, the agent immediately rejected the claims.
"Absolute nonsense, sadly, certain journalists will go to any lengths to publish, 'breaking news' and that is why the media is losing credibility," replied Makaab.
He further provided clarity and some truth about having been reached by the club, but there was no final decision at the moment.
"It’s true that the club has been in contact with us, but we are considering various opportunities and are in talks with two clubs in SA as well," he added.
'It will all unfold'
In another post, the CEO of Prosport International hinted that more details would soon come to light. While his comments were critical, it can be interpreted that the decision made by the Soweto giants and Ndah was more complex and open to debate.
"I have been in the industry for close to 30 years as an agent. This decision was taken after careful discussion with the Club and Olisa," he said.
"It will all unfold over the next few weeks, and then you can make judgement.
- Orlando Pirates
What comes next?
While it remains unclear where the Nigerian international will head next, his agent has made it clear that they are exploring options and are in talks with South African clubs where he would prefer to remain.
“The sporting director [of Al Shomooa] has been in contact with me. We’ve had discussions. But Olisa’s priority is to stay in South Africa,” Makaab told FARPost.
“He needs stability in his life over the next 12 to 24 months. He’s recovered now from the injuries. He’s ready to compete."
“He’s mentally strong… but for him, it’s important to be in an environment that is stable. And I’m not saying Libya is unstable. But it’s a new environment. If he had been playing regularly, we probably would’ve considered it.
“Honestly, for us, it’s about finding him a home in South Africa, which I’m hoping will happen over the next few weeks. And then let’s see his progress, because all we’ve got to hope is that Olisa stays injury-free and gets back to what we all know he’s capable of doing.”