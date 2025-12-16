Agent Basia Michaels' main focus revealed after Hugo Broos sexism allegations following Bafana Bafana star Mbekezeli Mbokazi's criticised transfer to Chicago Fire from Orlando Pirates

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos recently stirred sexism controversy after describing Mbekezeli Mbokazi's agent as a "little woman who thinks she knows football."

This was aftyer the agent, Basia Michaels, organised the defender's deal to Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire FC, a move Broos criticised.

“I will tell you what I think. What is he going to do in Chicago?” Broos told the media.

“It’s not even a top team in America. And if my info is right, don’t quote me, but they told me he will play in MLS 2, the second team of Chicago. I don’t know if it’s the truth; I will ask him when I see him. That is even worse.

“I know what happened. A nice little woman who is his agent and thinks she knows football is doing what many agents are doing. How much can I get?

“If she is clever, she knows there is AFCON and next year the World Cup. There would’ve been better teams for his career than Chicago," added the veteran coach.

"What is he going to do alone in a big city like that? I don’t think it’s a good choice.”

Broos then went on to lash out at Mbokazi for reporting late for AFCON camp in Pretoria, making remarks that some felt were racist.

“Mbokazi, he just arrived or will arrive in 15 minutes,” Broos said.

“I didn’t want to talk about it, but you asked the question, and you have the right to know that I’m not pleased about it.

"He let us know that he missed his flight yesterday in Durban, it was the coach of Pirates who informed me. And he was very angry that he missed his flight because, and that’s his word, ‘it’s an unprofessional attitude’.

“And I think I spoke already to you about the unprofessional attitude of South African players. Again, an example of it," added the former Cameroon coach.

“This is South Africa, and this is very bad, very, very bad. So, I will have a chat with him after training. And I can assure you he is a black guy, and he will get out of my room as a white guy," added the AFCON-winning tactician.

"Because that I can’t accept. But I know why, I know why. Suddenly Mboki (Mbokazi) is a star – he thinks he is a star! “This is the attitude of a star, ‘I will decide when I come’. I will explain it to him. I’m very angry, very angry about his attitude,”