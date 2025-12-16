Agent Basia Michaels' main focus revealed after Hugo Broos sexism allegations following Bafana Bafana star Mbekezeli Mbokazi's criticised transfer to Chicago Fire from Orlando Pirates
Broos stirs controversy
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos recently stirred sexism controversy after describing Mbekezeli Mbokazi's agent as a "little woman who thinks she knows football."
This was aftyer the agent, Basia Michaels, organised the defender's deal to Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire FC, a move Broos criticised.
“I will tell you what I think. What is he going to do in Chicago?” Broos told the media.
“It’s not even a top team in America. And if my info is right, don’t quote me, but they told me he will play in MLS 2, the second team of Chicago. I don’t know if it’s the truth; I will ask him when I see him. That is even worse.
“I know what happened. A nice little woman who is his agent and thinks she knows football is doing what many agents are doing. How much can I get?
“If she is clever, she knows there is AFCON and next year the World Cup. There would’ve been better teams for his career than Chicago," added the veteran coach.
"What is he going to do alone in a big city like that? I don’t think it’s a good choice.”
Broos then went on to lash out at Mbokazi for reporting late for AFCON camp in Pretoria, making remarks that some felt were racist.
“Mbokazi, he just arrived or will arrive in 15 minutes,” Broos said.
“I didn’t want to talk about it, but you asked the question, and you have the right to know that I’m not pleased about it.
"He let us know that he missed his flight yesterday in Durban, it was the coach of Pirates who informed me. And he was very angry that he missed his flight because, and that’s his word, ‘it’s an unprofessional attitude’.
“And I think I spoke already to you about the unprofessional attitude of South African players. Again, an example of it," added the former Cameroon coach.
“This is South Africa, and this is very bad, very, very bad. So, I will have a chat with him after training. And I can assure you he is a black guy, and he will get out of my room as a white guy," added the AFCON-winning tactician.
"Because that I can’t accept. But I know why, I know why. Suddenly Mboki (Mbokazi) is a star – he thinks he is a star! “This is the attitude of a star, ‘I will decide when I come’. I will explain it to him. I’m very angry, very angry about his attitude,”
UDM reports Broos to SAHRC
Broos' remarks drew the ire of political party United Democratic Movement who dragged the Belgian to the South African Human Rights Commission.
According to TimesLIVE, a letter to the SAHRC signed by UDM secretary-general Yongama Zigebe, quoted Section 9 of the Constitution that “expressly prohibits unfair discrimination on the grounds of race, gender, and other protected categories.
“The reported comments, racially coded, derogatory, and gender-diminishing, cannot be dismissed as off-hand remarks,” read the letter.
“They carry historical and cultural significance in a society still healing from the institutionalisation of racism and sexism.
"Public figures, particularly those entrusted with national teams, bear heightened obligations to uphold the values of non-racialism, non-sexism, respect and equality.”
“An independent investigation” has been requested by the UDM as they call the SAHRC to “issue appropriate recommendations to ensure accountability [and] corrective measures.”
The Bafana coach apologises
The experienced coach has since apologised, saying the issue has even affected his close family members.
“Before you ask, I want to say something about the previous statement, but as you may understand I don’t want any questions about it afterwards,” Broos said.
”I’m deeply hurt by what happened in recent days and the worse part of that is that my family, my wife, my children and my grandchildren have also suffered
“I played with people of colour, coached them, worked with them in Algeria, Cameroon and the last four years in South Africa," he added.
“You can ask any of them what kind of man I am, maybe some will say he is a bad coach, maybe some will say he’s a good coach or maybe they will say I’m stubborn, but no one would call me racist.
“With Mbokazi, when he was introduced in his team at Pirates six months ago, we immediately saw his talent. He was awarded with a selection from Bafana Bafana, and he became a regular player," continued the coach.
"His life changed and suddenly he had many friends, some meant well while others tried to take advantage of him," the Bafana Bafana coach concluded.
Michaels' main focus
South African Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie says he spoke to Michaels aftyer Broos' apology and the agent is now focused on watching Bafana do well at AFCON.
"The coach has apologised, the matter with TLB [Mbokazi] has been sorted," said McKenzie.
"I spoke to Ms Basia Michaels the agent and she is clear that all our attention should be focused on winning AFCON, what a lady. We still love you Hugo. Let’s get behind Bafana Bafana."