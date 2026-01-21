After 'fortunate' first win as Stellenbosch coach Gavin Hunt issues regarding new signings from Mamelodi Sundowns

Stellenbosch recently completed a triple signing, welcoming Tshegofatso Mabasa, Kobamelo Kodisang, and Mosa Lebusa, following the December acquisition of Wayde Jooste. All four players boast impressive experience, both domestically and on the continental stage, adding valuable depth and leadership to the squad.

Gavin Hunt placed his trust in Mabasa and Jooste for the clash against Sekhukhune United, a decision that proved to be an inspired gamble. The 'Sniper' delivered on his debut, doing what he does best by finding the back of the net and making an immediate impact. Mabasa's goal saw him engrave his name into Stellenbosch history, joining the list of former and current players who have scored in their first appearance wearing the famous Maroon kit.

His contribution not only justified Hunt’s selection but also underlined the value of experience as Stellies look to build momentum under their new coach.

However, the duo from Mamelodi Sundowns continues to be a work in progress, something the 61-year-old coach will be keen to resolve as he looks to stabilise the squad.