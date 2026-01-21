After 'fortunate' first win as Stellenbosch coach Gavin Hunt issues regarding new signings from Mamelodi Sundowns
Hunt’ Stellies era starts with victory, Mabasa joins history books
Stellenbosch recently completed a triple signing, welcoming Tshegofatso Mabasa, Kobamelo Kodisang, and Mosa Lebusa, following the December acquisition of Wayde Jooste. All four players boast impressive experience, both domestically and on the continental stage, adding valuable depth and leadership to the squad.
Gavin Hunt placed his trust in Mabasa and Jooste for the clash against Sekhukhune United, a decision that proved to be an inspired gamble. The 'Sniper' delivered on his debut, doing what he does best by finding the back of the net and making an immediate impact. Mabasa's goal saw him engrave his name into Stellenbosch history, joining the list of former and current players who have scored in their first appearance wearing the famous Maroon kit.
His contribution not only justified Hunt’s selection but also underlined the value of experience as Stellies look to build momentum under their new coach.
However, the duo from Mamelodi Sundowns continues to be a work in progress, something the 61-year-old coach will be keen to resolve as he looks to stabilise the squad.
- Stellenbosch
Fitness concerns around the Sundowns duo
After the match, the four-time Premier Soccer League winner spoke to the media, outlining the challenges he is facing with the new arrivals.
“The problem is that when players come from these clubs, they haven’t trained. They said they trained, but they have big squads, so they train on the sides like Lebusa and KK (Kodisang),” Hunt said as per Sowetan.
“I got CAF (Confederation Cup) now to try and play them fit for the league and for them to be fit."
“I have to try and make the squad better and improve the players and the results; it’s my job. That’s going to be an ongoing fight.”
Stellies seek 'Different mentality'
He added that the team is aware of its weaknesses and is focused on addressing them to improve performance and turn things around.
“It’s only halfway now, and we still have a long way to go, so we know our shortcomings,” Hunt explained.
“There are good players in the dressing room, but we need a different mentality, and it takes a bit of time. We will try to improve the team and get results.”
“Well, let’s be honest, the longer the game went on, the better they got. I thought they should have gotten a point.
- Backpagepix
Stellies to stage relegation escape 'every point matters'
Hunt and his troops will hope to use this promising start as momentum for their upcoming fixtures, aiming to climb further away from the relegation danger zone. At the same time, they continue to work hard in the CAF Confederation Cup, seeking to make a deeper impact and push the club’s boundaries on the continental stage.
“Overall, I think we were a bit fortunate to win. They should have gotten something. But for us, where we are, every point is important because we don’t play for a long time,” highlighted Hunt.
“Our next games are CAF matches. If we had lost here, certainly we would have found ourselves right down at the bottom because everybody would have passed us.”
Jooste, also shared how the results have boosted the team's confidence.
“It’s the type of performance and result that gives us inspiration for the second half of the season, and we could feel that in the dressing room after the game," he said to Stellies media department.
“Playing away in this league isn’t easy, and we were up against a team that is up there fighting for the title, so beating them in their own backyard is something that should give us a lot of confidence moving forward.
“Now it’s up to us to focus on the next game and keep improving, and then hopefully we will reap the rewards of the hard work we’re putting in.”