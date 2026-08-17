After a long wait: when will Rodri and Cancelo arrive at Barcelona?

After a great deal of work, Barcelona have managed to complete the signings of Joao Cancelo and Rodri, two entirely different deals, but ones that allow the club to strengthen two important positions within the squad.

With both agreements now in their final stages, the club's next task was to arrange the players' arrival in Barcelona.

Barca want to speed up every procedure so the pair can undergo their medical examinations as quickly as possible, sign their contracts and join up with Hansi Flick's squad.

According to the newspaper "Sport", Barcelona have laid on a private flight for Joao Cancelo, who is due to touch down in Barcelona today, Monday, at around 14:30.

Cancelo himself gave the game away earlier this morning. Via his Instagram stories, he posted a photo from inside the private jet carrying him to Barcelona.

The plane is expected to land at around 14:00. Cancelo captioned his message: "On my way home".

The Portuguese arrives on a free transfer, having managed to terminate his contract. Those circumstances allow Barca to land a top-class player without paying a transfer fee.