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Mohamed Mansi

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After a long wait: when will Rodri and Cancelo arrive at Barcelona?

Transfers
LaLiga
Barcelona
Rodri
J. Cancelo
Manchester City
Al Hilal
Spain
Portugal
England
Saudi Arabia

After a great deal of work, Barcelona have managed to complete the signings of Joao Cancelo and Rodri, two entirely different deals, but ones that allow the club to strengthen two important positions within the squad.

With both agreements now in their final stages, the club's next task was to arrange the players' arrival in Barcelona. 

Barca want to speed up every procedure so the pair can undergo their medical examinations as quickly as possible, sign their contracts and join up with Hansi Flick's squad.

According to the newspaper "Sport", Barcelona have laid on a private flight for Joao Cancelo, who is due to touch down in Barcelona today, Monday, at around 14:30. 

Cancelo himself gave the game away earlier this morning. Via his Instagram stories, he posted a photo from inside the private jet carrying him to Barcelona. 

The plane is expected to land at around 14:00. Cancelo captioned his message: "On my way home".

The Portuguese arrives on a free transfer, having managed to terminate his contract. Those circumstances allow Barca to land a top-class player without paying a transfer fee.

  • RodriGetty Images

    Rodri will arrive in the afternoon

    The Spanish star's turn comes in a few hours, with Rodri due in Barcelona at around 19:00 to wrap up one of the Catalan club's biggest signings of the window.

    He will travel to the city to complete the final formalities and undergo his medical before putting pen to paper. 

    The deal ties Rodri to Barcelona until June 2030. That says everything about the faith the club are placing in one of the world's best players in his position.

    Monday, then, promises to be a hectic day in Barcelona. Cancelo lands first, with Rodri following in the afternoon. 

    Medicals come next, then the signing of contracts and the official announcements, before both players can finally join up with training.

    Every indication points to Rodri and Cancelo being at the Spotify Camp Nou to watch their new team-mates in the Joan Gamper Trophy next Wednesday, against Egypt's Al Ahly. 

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