AFCON Wrap: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs attacker scores but Angola and Zimbabwe risk elimination as they fail to close in on Bafana Bafana and Egypt

Angola and Zimbabwe canceled each other on Friday as they played to a 1-1 draw in the Africa Cup of Nations outing that was played at Marrakesh Stadium.

The Warriors had fallen 2-1 to the seven-time champions Egypt in the previous game in Group B, the same margin Angola lost to Bafana Bafana.

Both needed victory to enhance their chances of making it out of the pool; Palancas Negras opened the scoring in the 24th minute courtesy of Gelson Dala who converted to Carneiro's assist.

However, former Kaizer Chiefs attacker Knowledge Musona levelled matters after finding the back of the net thanks to a good pass from Bill Antonio.

Zimbabwe will now play South Africa in their final group game as Angola play Egypt.