AFCON Wrap: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs attacker scores but Angola and Zimbabwe risk elimination as they fail to close in on Bafana Bafana and Egypt
Angola 1-1 Zimbabwe
Angola and Zimbabwe canceled each other on Friday as they played to a 1-1 draw in the Africa Cup of Nations outing that was played at Marrakesh Stadium.
The Warriors had fallen 2-1 to the seven-time champions Egypt in the previous game in Group B, the same margin Angola lost to Bafana Bafana.
Both needed victory to enhance their chances of making it out of the pool; Palancas Negras opened the scoring in the 24th minute courtesy of Gelson Dala who converted to Carneiro's assist.
However, former Kaizer Chiefs attacker Knowledge Musona levelled matters after finding the back of the net thanks to a good pass from Bill Antonio.
Zimbabwe will now play South Africa in their final group game as Angola play Egypt.
Zambia vs Comoros
Zambia are set to play Comoros on Friday at 19:30 in AFCON Group A assignment to be staged at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca.
In the initial fixture, Chipolopolo played to a 1-1 draw with Mali to salvage a point, but Comoros were undone by Morocco, who beat them 2-0.
This will be a massive game for both teams as they hope to advance to the knockout round.
Morocco vs Mali
Both Morocco and Mali will be hoping to get a positive result in the top-of-the-table clash to be played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.
The Atlas Lions lead the race with three points from their 2-1 over Comoros while Mali have one from their draw with the Chipolopolo.
The game will be played from 22.00 hours SAT.
- AFP
Why match day two is vital
The two top teams in every group are guaranteed a place in the Round of 16 of AFCON, as eight nations face elimination.
The other eight teams can give their best to be among the best top-three finishers to make it to the next phase of the tournament.