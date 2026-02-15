Advantage Orlando Pirates! Mamelodi Sundowns cede more ground in title race as Kaizer Chiefs winless run extends to four games

Elsewhere, Kaizer Chiefs suffered yet another defeat after going down 1-0 to AmaZulu.

Rocco Rocha scored the only goal of the match that gave Usuthu victory over Amakhosi, whose winless streak has now extended to four games. AmaZulu are now seventh and equal on points with Chiefs, who are fifth.

The loss handed the Glamour Boys' dream of defending the title a blow, as they now have a lot of ground to cover in order to catch up with the leading pack.

Meanwhile, TS Galaxy collected all points after beating struggling Chippa United 2-0 in another game on Sunday.