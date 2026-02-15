Advantage Orlando Pirates! Mamelodi Sundowns cede more ground in title race as Kaizer Chiefs winless run extends to four games
Arrows down Sundowns
Golden Arrows handed Orlando Pirates a favour in the DStv Diski Challenge title race after a 3-2 win over Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday.
Kwandile Gumede and Andiswa Booysen, who scored a brace, handed Abafana Bes'thende a victory that ended Sundowns' three-match winning streak.
Meanwhile, Bennet Mokoena and Gomolemo Kekana were on target for the Pretoria outfit. After the loss, Sundowns remain five points behind the Sea Robbers.
Arrows, with 27 points, are sixth, while Downs remain second nonetheless.
Chiefs' struggles continue
Elsewhere, Kaizer Chiefs suffered yet another defeat after going down 1-0 to AmaZulu.
Rocco Rocha scored the only goal of the match that gave Usuthu victory over Amakhosi, whose winless streak has now extended to four games. AmaZulu are now seventh and equal on points with Chiefs, who are fifth.
The loss handed the Glamour Boys' dream of defending the title a blow, as they now have a lot of ground to cover in order to catch up with the leading pack.
Meanwhile, TS Galaxy collected all points after beating struggling Chippa United 2-0 in another game on Sunday.
Why are Pirates not in action?
The Sea Robbers were set to face Stellenbosch, but the game was postponed following the death of a Stellies player, whose funeral was scheduled for this weekend. The Diski Challenge team star, Jeandre Gaffoor, died two weeks ago.
All in all, Pirates remain the leading candidate with 44 points and have a game in hand. Sundowns failed to close in on the Buccaneers and now have 39 points from 19 games.
Bucs are unbeaten in the last seven games, and this indicates how they are determined to wrestle the title from their arch-rivals, Amakhosi.
What next for Pirates, Chiefs and Sundowns?
Although they were not in action over the weekend, Pirates will face Polokwane City on February 21.
In a bid to get their campaign on track, Amakhosi will fight to return to winning ways when they host Richards Bay on the same day. Sundowns will welcome Galaxy.