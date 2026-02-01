South Africa football fraternity mourns as Stellenbosch FC player passes away
Versatile player dies
Stellenbosch Diski Challenge team star Jeandre Gaffoor has died, according to his agency, Prosport International.
The 20-year-old was signed by the Maroons last year after spending several seasons with Cape Town Spurs.
The defender-cum-midfielder was part of Cape Town Spurs since he was 11 years old, when the club was known as Ajax Cape Town, and he only left his childhood club when it was relegated.
He did not feature for Cape Town Spurs in the top flight, although he had been promoted to the senior squad by the club's former coach, Ernst Middendorp, in 2024.
Prosport International confirms death
Gaffoor's agency confirmed the player's death, although it did not reveal the cause of his death.
"Rest in Peace, Jeandre Gaffoor," Prosport International said.
"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jeandre Gaffoor. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, Stellenbosch Football Club, and the entire football community during this incredibly difficult time," the agency added.
"Jeandre's presence, passion, and contribution to the game will always be remembered. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may those who knew and loved him find strength and comfort in the memories shared."
Cape Town Spurs mourn
"With profound sadness and heavy hearts, we extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Jeandre Gaffoor," the club said.
"The sudden and tragic loss of Jeandre has left our entire Spurs family in shock and mourning. There are no words adequate to express the sorrow we feel for your unimaginable loss.
"May you find strength in the love that surrounds you and comfort in the cherished memories you hold.
"With deepest sympathy, Cape Town Spurs Family."
Who is Gaffoor?
The player hailed from Cape Town and signed for his hometown team at the young age of 11, and managed to progress through the ranks.
After establishing himself as a promising starlet, he joined Stellenbosch at the age of 19.
He could be deployed in various positions, including central defence and central midfield, and at times as a left back.
He led Spurs' U19 side to the 2024 Bayhill Championship and was one of the scorers in the 4-1 win over FN Rangers at Athlone Stadium.