South Africa football fraternity mourns as Stellenbosch FC player passes away

Stellenbosch Diski Challenge team star Jeandre Gaffoor has died, according to his agency, Prosport International.

The 20-year-old was signed by the Maroons last year after spending several seasons with Cape Town Spurs.

The defender-cum-midfielder was part of Cape Town Spurs since he was 11 years old, when the club was known as Ajax Cape Town, and he only left his childhood club when it was relegated.

He did not feature for Cape Town Spurs in the top flight, although he had been promoted to the senior squad by the club's former coach, Ernst Middendorp, in 2024.