Advantage Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns? Title rivals Kaizer Chiefs confirm departure of AFCON-winning defender

The youngster has been one of the talented players at Amakhosi, explaining why he traveled abroad for trials earlier in 2025.

Belgian Challenger Pro League side RWD Molenbeek was the team that he tried with, as confirmed by his agent Steve Kapeluschnik.

"This is a great opportunity for Sfiso. He flew out on Thursday night to join the team in Turkey, where they are camping for their mid-season preparations," he told SABC Sport.

"This kid has massive potential and will be a future star. He has been invited to be assessed by the club, who are in the second division in Belgium, and we will take it from there.

"We expect this to be a big year for him, especially with the AFCON coming up in April. I believe Sfiso is ready for Europe," Kapeluschnik concluded.

However, nothing much has been discussed about the youngster's potential move to Belgium since then.