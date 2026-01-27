Advantage Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns? Title rivals Kaizer Chiefs confirm departure of AFCON-winning defender
- Backpage
Chiefs release a highly-rated defender
Kaizer Chiefs haven't added any top players in the January transfer window despite the many tournaments they are competing in.
Sfiso Timba has been a key player for the junior team that has been lacking consistency in their bid to successfully defend their DDC title.
Despite that, the Glamour Boys have opted to let the defender, who was part of the Amajita squad that won the recent U20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), leave.
What Chiefs have said regarding Timba's exit
"Kaizer Chiefs can confirm that Sfiso (Timba) has joined Gomora United FC, who currently compete in the National First Division (NFD), on loan for the remainder of the season," a club statement read.
"The club wishes Sfiso every success during his time at Gomora United as he continues his development and gains valuable first-team experience.
"He remains an Amakhosi player and is expected to represent the Kaizer Chiefs badge with pride, discipline, and professionalism on and off the field. We wish him a productive and successful loan spell," they concluded.
Timba destined for greatness
The youngster has been one of the talented players at Amakhosi, explaining why he traveled abroad for trials earlier in 2025.
Belgian Challenger Pro League side RWD Molenbeek was the team that he tried with, as confirmed by his agent Steve Kapeluschnik.
"This is a great opportunity for Sfiso. He flew out on Thursday night to join the team in Turkey, where they are camping for their mid-season preparations," he told SABC Sport.
"This kid has massive potential and will be a future star. He has been invited to be assessed by the club, who are in the second division in Belgium, and we will take it from there.
"We expect this to be a big year for him, especially with the AFCON coming up in April. I believe Sfiso is ready for Europe," Kapeluschnik concluded.
However, nothing much has been discussed about the youngster's potential move to Belgium since then.
- Backpagepix
Have Chiefs alreadly lost it?
In the race for the DDC championship, Orlando Pirates look determined to go all the way, owing to their recent form as opposed to the other teams.
They are on 40 points from 16 matches, thanks to the 13 wins, a draw, and two losses, while Mamelodi Sundowns come in second with 33 points following 10 victories, three draws, and three defeats.
Timba's Kaizer Chiefs, who are the defending champions, are on 26 points, 14 fewer than their traditional rivals, and six less than Siwelele, who are third. Stellenbosch have collected 35 points, which has placed them third.