Advantage Bafana Bafana? AFCON winner claims 'Angola and Egypt are not at their best' and warns Liverpool's Mo Salah 'wants to prove a point'

This AFCON edition is particularly important for Salah, as the Egyptian forward has been constantly reminded of his unsuccessful continental campaigns after his tirade against Liverpool.

Salah accused Liverpool of throwing him under when he was benched again, and his outrage against his employers has dominated the football headlines for days now.

“I can’t believe it; I’m very, very disappointed. I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season," Salah said.

“Now I’m sitting on the bench, and I don’t know why. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.

“I got a lot of promises in the summer, and so far I am on the bench for three games, so I can’t say they keep the promise. I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager, and all of a sudden, we don’t have any relationship. I don’t know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn’t want me in the club," he added.

“This club, I always support it. My kids will always support it. I love the club so much; I always will. I called my mum yesterday — you guys didn’t know if I would start or not, but I knew."

Following his outburst, Salah was dropped from the squad for a Champions League clash with Inter Milan, as his main focus is on AFCON now.