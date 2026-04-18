Adrien Rabiot rejects 'huge' Saudi Pro League offer to stay at AC Milan as Rossoneri target Leon Goretzka

Rabiot has solidified his status as a vital component of the AC Milan midfield by reportedly rejecting a lucrative approach from the Saudi Pro League. Despite the trend of European stars chasing massive paydays in the Middle East, the former Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain man has chosen to continue his journey in Serie A under the guidance of Massimiliano Allegri.

According to journalist Nicolo Schira, the Frenchman was presented with a formal proposal consisting of a three-year contract with a salary far beyond the financial reach of the Rossoneri. However, with his current deal at San Siro running until June 2028, Rabiot has signalled his intent to stay. Having found his best form since arriving from Marseille.