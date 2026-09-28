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imago-sport-1082165667.jpgMarco Canoniero
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AC Milan, zero minutes for Diawara: Amorim’s plan and what is emerging over the January transfer window

AC Milan

Diawara arrived at AC Milan last summer from Troyes for €3 million plus bonuses: an investment with an eye on the future

Sankhoun Diawara joined AC Milan at the end of July, with the club paying around €3 million to sign him from Troyes. In 2025/26 he initially starts further down the pecking order, but Paolo Gozzi's injury opens the door and he gradually earns a place in the starting XI. He then plays his part in the club’s promotion to Ligue 1, making 14 appearances, 12 of them starts, and establishing himself as a key figure in the second and decisive part of the season. He has also won two caps for the France Under-19 national team, making his debut in a friendly in September 2024.


At first, the plan was for him to join Milan Futuro, but the player was not convinced because he had other offers too. A call from Ruben Amorim for the first team changed everything and the deal was wrapped up quickly. “When I found out the club wanted to sign me, I was pleased, happy and also a little surprised. Even though I was quite young, I always admired Alessandro Nesta and that is why I took his number. Another great defender was obviously Paolo Maldini,” he said on the day of his presentation to the fans at the store on Via Dante in Milan.

  • Who is Diawara

    A signing aimed firmly at the future, given his age and limited experience: Sankhoun Diawara is a left-footed defender with outstanding athleticism and an imposing frame, standing 190cm tall. He excels in the tackle, reads the game well, picks off passes and dominates in the air. Those qualities let him step out of the line and often drive counter-attacks. The similarities with Pavlovic are clear, and he would be his natural understudy.

    Originally a centre-back, he can also fill in at left-back thanks to his versatility. Born in Paris on 13 January 2006, Sankhoun came through his early football at FC Solitaires Paris and CA Paris-Charenton before continuing his development in the youth ranks of ESTAC Troyes. He made his first-team debut in November 2024 in the Coupe de France. A year later, in the same competition, he scored his first professional goal against UF Touraine.


    On his left arm, he always wears a white wristband. Although his first name is Sankhoun, everyone calls him "Papis", a nickname his mother, who is originally from Guinea, gave him. So far he has represented France at youth level, but with dual French and Senegalese citizenship, inherited from his father, his international future remains unwritten between Les Bleus and the Lions of Teranga.

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  • Initial difficulties

    So far Diawara, like Comotto, is still waiting to make his official AC Milan debut. One of the team's pillars, Pavlovic, stands ahead of him in the pecking order, and from the outset the task has looked almost impossible. Amorim rates him and keeps pushing him in training, session after session, but for now he still does not consider him ready: the early difficulties in adapting to Italian football and a big club like AC Milan had been factored in.

  • The project

    Getting a new era off to the right start means keeping mistakes to a minimum in the opening phase of the season and avoiding the temptation to throw younger players in before they are ready. Leaving him out of the squad for the first Europa League match against Benfica has sparked debate, but it may not be the last time: Amorim is weighing up the right moment to bring him in, whether from the start or during the game. The feedback from Milanello is positive, Diawara is working hard and working well. The Rossoneri want to keep him in the squad for the whole season so he can build experience alongside the dressing room leaders, the January transfer window should not concern the former Troyes player.

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