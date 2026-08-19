A loan move beckons for Andrej Kostic. AC Milan have decided to send the Montenegrin striker, born in 2007, out to gain minutes, with a move to the Netherlands and Sparta Rotterdam, an Eredivisie club, now close. Amorim has assessed the whole squad, including the former Partizan Belgrade player, and decided to let him go so he can play regularly. Right now, he is not considered ready for AC Milan's first team.
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AC Milan, Andrej Kostic on his way out: move to Sparta Rotterdam close
No to Milan Futuro
Signed from Partizan Belgrade in January for €5 million, Kostic scored the first goal of the 2026-27 season on 13 July in the first training match at Milanello. He started in the friendly against Celtic in Glasgow but failed to make his mark. AC Milan have decided not to send him to Milan Futuro and instead give him a chance in the Dutch league, where young players can make a name for themselves.
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