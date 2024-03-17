James McClean Wrexham 2023-24Getty
Chris Burton

‘Absolute wally!’ - Wrexham star James McClean slams ‘embarrassing’ celebrations of League Two rival after seeing Tranmere rock Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney’s latest promotion bid

WrexhamJames McCleanLeague TwoWrexham vs Tranmere RoversTranmere Rovers

James McClean has slammed the “embarrassing” celebrations of “wally” Jean Belehouan following Wrexham’s disappointing defeat to Tranmere.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Red Dragons came unstuck on home soil
  • Local rivals revelled in their success
  • Irishman stuck on sidelines serving a ban

Editors' Picks