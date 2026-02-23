Abdeslam Ouaddou tells Orlando Pirates they have '13 finals coming' in hunt for PSL title, starting with a Soweto Derby showdown with Kaizer Chiefs

“I will tell the players that we still have 13 finals [the number of league matches remaining] coming. Nothing is lost in the title race,” Ouaddou told the media as reported by The Sowetan.

“It’s a tough week after losing two games [in a row]…I think it’s the second time it [losing two games in a row] happens to us [this season].

"We have to find resources like we did at the beginning of the season when we bounced back [from defeats to Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants in their two opening fixtures] to win 11 games in a row...that’s what we have to do now,” Ouaddou stated.