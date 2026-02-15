Abdeslam Ouaddou sounds alarm on Orlando Pirates' scoring crisis despite convincing win over Marumo Gallants - 'It’s becoming a sickness now'

The 47-year-old coach did not hold back, repeating the same concerns he has voiced since their last encounters in Durban, openly expressing his dissatisfaction with the Mayfair club’s finishing woes.

“The only positive point about today is the three points,” Ouaddou said after the match, as per IOL.

“The positive is that we scored early. Had Marumo scored early, the game would have been different.

Ouaddou went on to describe the ongoing problem as a 'sickness', suggesting it has become a persistent issue that shows no signs of improvement.

“When you are playing for such a big club with a lot of ambition, it becomes crucial that we finish in the last third. I have been saying that, and it is now becoming a sickness," he added.

“If you want to convert the chances, let’s be more serious in the last third. We are not here to play circus."