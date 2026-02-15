Abdeslam Ouaddou sounds alarm on Orlando Pirates' scoring crisis despite convincing win over Marumo Gallants - 'It’s becoming a sickness now'
Every goal, every point counts in the title race
Orlando Pirates beat Marumo Gallants on Saturday afternoon, with the side led by Abdeslam Ouaddou dominating Bahlabane Ba Ntwa at the Orlando Amstel Arena. The Buccaneers created plenty of chances that could have satisfied their coach. The Premier Soccer League statistics showed the home side had 24 shots, and nine were on target.
While a 3-0 scoreline may seem convincing, for a team chasing the league title, every detail matters, in a tightly contested race, Ouaddou appears determined to cover every angle and build as much advantage as possible for the Sea Robbers.
'Not here to play circus'
The 47-year-old coach did not hold back, repeating the same concerns he has voiced since their last encounters in Durban, openly expressing his dissatisfaction with the Mayfair club’s finishing woes.
“The only positive point about today is the three points,” Ouaddou said after the match, as per IOL.
“The positive is that we scored early. Had Marumo scored early, the game would have been different.
Ouaddou went on to describe the ongoing problem as a 'sickness', suggesting it has become a persistent issue that shows no signs of improvement.
“When you are playing for such a big club with a lot of ambition, it becomes crucial that we finish in the last third. I have been saying that, and it is now becoming a sickness," he added.
“If you want to convert the chances, let’s be more serious in the last third. We are not here to play circus."
Ouaddou sets sights on winning the league title
He did not mince words, sending a strong message to his squad, making his ambitions for Pirates crystal clear as the club pushes for league glory.
“We are here to compete, and we have a lot of expectations from the fans and the club. We are a huge club in Africa, and I am very ambitious — I will not hide it — we want to win the title," he said.
“If some players do not want to win the title, they must raise their hands and say so, because I do not want to lose time with people who want to joke on the pitch. I am not here for that.”
What comes next for Buccaneers?
The Soweto giants will be looking to defend their six-point lead on the log when they face Mamelodi Sundowns in their next fixture. If they successfully maintain the advantage, the way they approach upcoming matches will come with greater confidence, leaving no room for mistakes — with this clash potentially serving as the first crucial stop in the title-deciding run.