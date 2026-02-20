Abdeslam Ouaddou points out to Orlando Pirates' big Casric Stars FC risk ahead of Soweto derby showdown against Kaizer Chiefs
Pirates host Casric Stars
After lifting the MTN8 and Carling Knockout this season, Orlando Pirates continue with their hunt for more silverware when they host Casric Stars FC in a Nedbank Cup Last-16 match at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday.
It is a high-stakes affair between the two sides with a quarter-final spot to play for.
But Pirates' one eye will be on the Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium the following weekend.
The Buccaneers coach, Abdeslam Ouaddou, has cautioned his men against having divided attention when they face Casric Stars as the Chiefs match looms.
Ouaddou's big warning as Chiefs match looms
"Simply, when you have a professional mindset, a professional environment, and a competitive environment inside your club and team, I think it makes things easier for a coach," Ouaddou said as per KickOff.
"But for me, the most important thing right now is Casric Stars. If I start thinking about and preparing for the Kaizer Chiefs game, which will also be very important, we might begin to underestimate Casric.
"We don't want that. It's game by game. We want to focus on the cup because the Nedbank Cup is a very, very important challenge for the club and for us. So we don't want to mix things up," added the former Morocco centre-back.
"We are going to prepare very well for that game. It won't be easy. Afterwards, we will have time to think about the important game against Chiefs that will count in the title race."
Pirates' testing period
The Buccaneers are in what looks like a testing period, which started with the midweek Premier Soccer League clash with Mamelodi Sundowns.
They failed that test after losing 2-1 at FNB Stadium, to throw wide open the title race, which they appeared to have under control.
Now, they face National First Division opponents in Casric, before they go into the first Soweto Derby of the season.
Pirates players challenged to achieve legendary status
“I usually say to the players that when you are playing for such a big club as Pirates, you want to be remembered as a legend at the end of your career,” Ouaddou said as per IOL.
“Otherwise, you have a chance to spend years at the club, but if you don’t win anything, sometimes that’s a problem.
“So, to be remembered and make history at the club, you have to put your name in the club, and to do that, you need to win titles. These are the expectations for the players who are at Pirates.
“They mustn’t come to Pirates just to tick the box, train, and enjoy the good life, only to win nothing at the end of the season," added the former Marumo Gallants coach.
"Pirates need ambitious players who can help us. We have them. I am very happy about that.”