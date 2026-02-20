Abdeslam Ouaddou points out to Orlando Pirates' big Casric Stars FC risk ahead of Soweto derby showdown against Kaizer Chiefs

After lifting the MTN8 and Carling Knockout this season, Orlando Pirates continue with their hunt for more silverware when they host Casric Stars FC in a Nedbank Cup Last-16 match at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday.

It is a high-stakes affair between the two sides with a quarter-final spot to play for.

But Pirates' one eye will be on the Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium the following weekend.

The Buccaneers coach, Abdeslam Ouaddou, has cautioned his men against having divided attention when they face Casric Stars as the Chiefs match looms.