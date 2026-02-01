Abdeslam Ouaddou explains why he dropped Evidence Makgopa and Sipho Mbule from Orlando Pirates' PSL clash with Magesi FC
Ouaddou makes bold decisions
Orlando Pirates posted their first win of 2026 after beating Magesi FC 2-0 in a Premier Soccer League match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
The victory proved crucial for the Soweto giants as it saw them move level on points with log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou enjoyed the luxury of resting forward Evidence Makgopa and midfielder Sipho Mbule despite both players being fully fit.
In Makgopa’s absence, Ouaddou entrusted Yanela Mbuthuma with leading the Buccaneers’ attack.
The Moroccan mentor also made a surprise tactical switch by deploying winger Relebohile Mofokeng in a playmaking role.
Ouaddou has now explained that his selection and positional changes were part of a strategic plan for the match.
Ouaddou justifies decision on Makgopa and Mbule
Ouaddou has taken time to explain why he omitted Makgopa and Mbule from his matchday selection.
“It’s simply a tactical choice, regarding the profile of the opponent,” said Ouaddou as per IOL.
“We have a lot of games coming, especially next week. We are playing against AmaZulu [in the league on Tuesday], and the cup [the Nedbank Cup, against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Saturday].
"So, since we are going to play every three days, it’s very important to manage the workload of the players.”
Decision on Mofokeng pays off for Pirates
Ouaddou's decision to play Mofokeng paid off as the Bafana Bafana player emerged from the game as the Man of the Match after scoring and providing an assist.
“The coach told me that I must feel free, go into the spaces, and be myself,” said Mofokeng as per FARPost.
“So, I think that gave me the confidence to play my normal game. I believe that I have confidence now because he gave me that confidence to be free.”
The Bafana Bafana international also acknowledged that breaking down a stubborn Magesi defence wasn’t easy.
“It was very difficult in the beginning, but I think we managed to pull the triggers to see the spaces behind them. I think we did very well. I believe we deserve the three points, and we will keep on going.”
Ouaddou impressed but feels his players could have done more
“I’m just happy about the points, the victory was important, in front of our fans for the first game at home," Ouaddou told SuperSport TV as per KickOff.
"I think guys executed the plan, we wanted to press them to open them very high, not to let them breathe in terms of counter-pressing, not to leave space.
“We achieved it well, in terms of entries in the last third, I think it was top but we need to see the data, but we made a lot of entries, opportunities in that case I think we have to definitely improve in that area because maybe we could’ve scored six goals today," added the Moroccan.
“Every point, goal will be important at the end of the season that’s why I’m very happy about the boys I have, I congratulate them but I have a little bit a test we could’ve scored a lot more, but let’s keep going, let’s keep going, I think the guys did well.”
Pirates' biggest takeway from win over Magesi
After collecting maximum pounts, Ouaddou feels they went away with more than just three points.
“The takeaway is that the team spirit, it’s what we’ve been working on it since the beginning of the season," said Ouaddou.
"As you can see that the unity and solidarity in the team how we chase together to recover the ball is fantastic.
“The way we kept the ball today, I think it’s something we can build on it but we still need to finish the opponent in the last third and to have this killer instinct in the box, but there’s lot of positive things. I think there’s a big, big hope for our team for the future.”