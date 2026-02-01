Abdeslam Ouaddou explains why he dropped Evidence Makgopa and Sipho Mbule from Orlando Pirates' PSL clash with Magesi FC

Orlando Pirates posted their first win of 2026 after beating Magesi FC 2-0 in a Premier Soccer League match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The victory proved crucial for the Soweto giants as it saw them move level on points with log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou enjoyed the luxury of resting forward Evidence Makgopa and midfielder Sipho Mbule despite both players being fully fit.

In Makgopa’s absence, Ouaddou entrusted Yanela Mbuthuma with leading the Buccaneers’ attack.

The Moroccan mentor also made a surprise tactical switch by deploying winger Relebohile Mofokeng in a playmaking role.

Ouaddou has now explained that his selection and positional changes were part of a strategic plan for the match.