Abdeslam Ouaddou explains reason behind his surprise decision to bench Mbekezeli Mbokazi in PSL match against Golden Arrows

Centre-back Mbekezeli Mbokazi started from the bench when Orlando Pirates beat Golden Arrows 3-1 in a Premier Soccer League match at King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday.

The decision came as a surprise, given the 20-year-old's consistent presence and solid performances for the Buccaneers at the heart of defence.

He came on with nine minutes to go, replacing Oswin Appollis, and before he came on, captain Nkosinathi Sibisi partnered with Lebone Seema in central defence.

The new pairing was put to the test by Arrows' attack but managed to maintain defensive discipline for most parts of the game, conceding just one goal.