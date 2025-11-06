Abdeslam Ouaddou explains reason behind his surprise decision to bench Mbekezeli Mbokazi in PSL match against Golden Arrows
Ouaddou's surprise decision on Mbokazi
Centre-back Mbekezeli Mbokazi started from the bench when Orlando Pirates beat Golden Arrows 3-1 in a Premier Soccer League match at King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday.
The decision came as a surprise, given the 20-year-old's consistent presence and solid performances for the Buccaneers at the heart of defence.
He came on with nine minutes to go, replacing Oswin Appollis, and before he came on, captain Nkosinathi Sibisi partnered with Lebone Seema in central defence.
The new pairing was put to the test by Arrows' attack but managed to maintain defensive discipline for most parts of the game, conceding just one goal.
The reason why Mbokazi was benched
“We have to take into consideration the physical integrity of the players and manage them,” said Ouaddou as per iDiski Times.
“But at the same time, it is not easy for a coach because you have to keep the competitiveness in the team. You cannot change the team too much and lose competitiveness.
“We know the load that Mbokazi has been exposed to since the beginning of the season, with the national team and with us as well.
“We thought, me and my staff and the performance department, we needed to give him a little bit of rest and bring him towards the end of the match and he did well.”
Ouaddou's central defence rich in depth
The Buccaneers boast impressive depth in central defence, offering coach Ouaddou wide and reliable options to choose from.
The former Morocco international can call on Sibisi, Seema, Mbokazi, Tapelo Xoki, as well as Olisa Ndah and Thabiso Sesane, who are close to returning to full fitness.
This depth has provided valuable competition and will be crucial for effective rotation during a demanding season.
Not long ago this season, the Soweto giants went on an incredible run of eight matches without conceding a single goal across all competitions, underlining their defensive solidity.
With such quality and balance at the back, Pirates appear well-equipped to sustain their push for the PSL title, Carling Knockout and Nedbank Cup they are left to play for this term.
What comes next?
While Pirates still face a long and challenging season ahead, Mbokazi and Sibisi face a potentially punishing December and January, should they go to the 2025 AFCON finals.
That will test their ability to balance club and international duties as both the Buccaneers and Bafana Bafana have high expectations weighing heavily on their shoulders.
Pirates will need to plan carefully to manage squad rotation and maintain performance levels, not only in central defence, as their players now dominate Bafana.
The season’s outcome may well hinge on how effectively the team navigates their busy schedule, although they are out of the CAF Champions League.