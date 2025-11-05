Super-subs combine to seal Orlando Pirates’ emphatic Premier Soccer League victory over Manqoba Mngqithi’s Golden Arrows, as the Buccaneers climb back into second place

Both sides showed early intent to get on the ball and carve out chances, though the final decision-making left much to be desired in the opening exchanges. As the half progressed, Orlando Pirates began to assert more control and were rewarded on 23 minutes when Nkosikhona Ndaba’s effort took a wicked deflection off Ayanda Jiyane and looped into the back of the net to break the deadlock.

Golden Arrows nearly responded five minutes later, with Ayabulela Maxwele doing well to drive into the box before teeing up Jerome Karelese, whose first-time strike from 12 yards whistled just wide of Sipho Chaine’s upright. The Buccaneers were dealt a setback late in the half as Sihle Nduli was stretchered off and replaced by Thalente Mbatha, but despite the disruption, Pirates went into the halftime break leading 1-0.

The second half brought a shift in the weather as rain began to fall, but the downpour did little to dampen the intensity on the pitch. Pirates remained relentless, continuing to probe and pressure the Arrows' defence. However, in the 71st minute, Arrows found a breakthrough when Thokozani Khumalo rose to the occasion, slotting home the equaliser. That hope was short-lived. Just minutes later, substitute Yanela Mbuthuma made an instant impact to restore the Buccaneers’ lead and swing momentum back in favour of the visitors.

Mbuthuma wasn’t done yet. After restoring Pirates’ lead, the lively substitute doubled his tally for the night, latching onto a perfectly timed assist from fellow impact player Relebohile Mofokeng, who had come off the bench with purpose.

With that result, Pirates surged back into second place in the league standings, leapfrogging rivals Kaizer Chiefs and pushing the Glamour Boys down to third.