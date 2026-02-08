Abdeslam Ouaddou demands more from Orlando Pirates players after Nedbank Cup victory over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and insists 'the four goals we scored weren’t enough'
Pirates breeze past Tshakhuma
Orlando Pirates beat Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila 4-1 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday to reach the Nedbank Cup last-16.
It was an afternoon the Soweto giants dominated their third-tier opponents who were refusing to be pushovers, especially in the first half.
In the end, Tshakhuma were convincingly beaten, but Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou feels they could have done much more.
Four goals not enough for Ouaddou
“I think we could have been more efficient in the last third. I keep telling my players that if we want to be more ambitious in the future, we need to kill off games in crucial moments,” Ouaddou said as per Sowetan Live.
“The data that shows how many times we shot at goal [nine times] and the number of chances we created in the last third, shows that the four goals we scored weren’t enough.
"Of course people can be surprised that the coach is not so happy, but you just have to look at the data and the numbers don’t lie. We need to finish.
“I told the players that the only way to respect this kind of teams [like TTM] is by scoring six, seven or eight goals. It’s my personality and my character to want more from my players," added the Moroccan.
“Even in the league we must score more goals because that will be important at the end of the season.”
Ouaddou's loaded statement
Ouaddou's remarks could be interpreted as a statement of intent reflecting on how he views this tournament.
Although Pirates were facing third-tier opponents, demanding his men to do better than scoring four goals shows a coach who is serious in this competition.
That could be a warning to their Round of 16 opponents or other teams they will face should they progress further in the Nedbank Cup.
Quadruple still on the cards for Pirates
Pirates have already won the MTN8 and Carling Knockout this season as Ouaddou continued with the Cup Kings reputation carved by his predecessor Jose Riveiro.
They still have the Nedbank Cupo and Premier Soccer League title to play for this term, setting themselves up for a quadruple.