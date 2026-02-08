Abdeslam Ouaddou demands more from Orlando Pirates players after Nedbank Cup victory over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and insists 'the four goals we scored weren’t enough'

“I think we could have been more efficient in the last third. I keep telling my players that if we want to be more ambitious in the future, we need to kill off games in crucial moments,” Ouaddou said as per Sowetan Live.

“The data that shows how many times we shot at goal [nine times] and the number of chances we created in the last third, shows that the four goals we scored weren’t enough.

"Of course people can be surprised that the coach is not so happy, but you just have to look at the data and the numbers don’t lie. We need to finish.

“I told the players that the only way to respect this kind of teams [like TTM] is by scoring six, seven or eight goals. It’s my personality and my character to want more from my players," added the Moroccan.

“Even in the league we must score more goals because that will be important at the end of the season.”