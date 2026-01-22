Abdeslam Ouaddou bold about his expectations of Orlando Pirates new signings Andre De Jong, Mpho Chabatsane and Daniel Msendami

Orlando Pirates have signed three established players during this January transfer window, bringing in midfielder Andre de Jong from Stellenbosch FC, as well as Zimbabwean forward Daniel Msendami and defender Mpho Chabatsane from Marumo Gallants.

Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is reinforcing his squad in preparation for what could be a brutal fight for the Premier Soccer League title.

The Soweto giants were impressive in the first half of the season, lifting both the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout.

Those achievements have set a high standard as Ouaddou’s side intensify their quest for sustained success.

The former Fulham defender has since outlined what he expects from his new signings as they settle in at the Buccaneers.