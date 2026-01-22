Abdeslam Ouaddou bold about his expectations of Orlando Pirates new signings Andre De Jong, Mpho Chabatsane and Daniel Msendami
Pirates reinforce their squad
Orlando Pirates have signed three established players during this January transfer window, bringing in midfielder Andre de Jong from Stellenbosch FC, as well as Zimbabwean forward Daniel Msendami and defender Mpho Chabatsane from Marumo Gallants.
Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is reinforcing his squad in preparation for what could be a brutal fight for the Premier Soccer League title.
The Soweto giants were impressive in the first half of the season, lifting both the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout.
Those achievements have set a high standard as Ouaddou’s side intensify their quest for sustained success.
The former Fulham defender has since outlined what he expects from his new signings as they settle in at the Buccaneers.
Ouaddou breaks his silence on Pirates newboys
“We have some habits in terms of cohesion, in terms of living together and it’s important to include the new players,” Ouaddou said as per iDiski Times.
“We’ve shown them slides about our game model, about our team spirit, about our values in the team.
“So, it’s a moment where we can have chats with these new players to integrate them into our team. We welcomed Chabatsane, Msendami and of course Andre De Jong to come to our team.
“We are looking forward to them to bring us all the qualities and the competencies to the team.”
Msendami details the type of player he is
Msendami has taken time to explain the kind of striker he hopes to give Ouaddou what Tshegofatso Mabasa could not, leading to his loan trabsfer to Stellenbosch FC.
"The type of player I am, I am very direct," said Msendami as per KickOff.
"I am always thinking of going forward. I am a winger who is very direct. I want to go forward. Every time I get the ball, I am always thinking 'forward'.
"Joining Orlando Pirates, knowing they have a big squad, is a motivation for me. I want to compete and be one of the best on the team."
De Jong on his Pirates target
“I think it’s a goal of everyone at the club to win the league this year, and it’s a great opportunity sitting on top of the log at the [2025 AFCON] break now. So, in these two weeks, we have really been pushing too hard,” said De Jong as per FARPost.
“I think from the outside, there are a lot of expectations from the fans to break the [league] drought. So, hopefully, we can do it this season and really stamp our authority when we come back into the game.
“Some of my personal goals are obviously to contribute to the team as much as possible. I think obviously I would love to win the league, and I think everyone at the club would.
"So, that’s a big goal of mine. I would also want to score and contribute goals going forward, to bring a nice interplay in the final third and also to work really hard off the ball," added the Kiwi.
“Pirates have a really good pressing culture and defensive structure. So, just to give my all whenever I play and hopefully contribute to the team winning.”
Pirates loanee Mabasa blows Hunt away
While Pirates have welcomed three players, they have a major departure in Mabasa who joined Stellenbosch on loan for the rest of the season.
The Buccaneers forward scored on his Stellenbosch debut against Sekhukhune United on Tuesday and coach Gavin Hunt was surprised about the player's fitness.
"The problem is that when players come from these clubs, they haven’t trained," said Hunt as per KickOff.
"They say they trained, but they have big squads, so they train on the sides, like Lebusa and KK [Kodisang].
"I got CAF [Confederation Cup] now to try and play them fit for the league and for them to be fit.
"He [Mabasa] gave 70 minutes. I didn't think he would go that far, but he went in and gave 70. So we are going to try to play these guys fit," added the former Kaizer Chiefs coach.
"I have to try and make the squad better and improve the players and the results; it’s my job. That’s going to be an ongoing fight."