Carling Knockout: Relebohile Mofokeng delivers dramatic winner as Orlando Pirates complete cup double after dashing Marumo Gallants’ dream of maiden silverware
Pirates win in extra-time
Orlando Pirates set the tone from the opening exchanges, pressing high and nearly capitalising on a slip from goalkeeper Washington Arubi inside the first 10 minutes. Evidence Makgopa latched onto the loose ball, but his strike was cleared off the line to keep the scores level.
The tempo remained lively, and the Buccaneers had to breathe a sigh of relief when Nkosikhona Ndaba’s misjudged clearance fell straight to Katlego Otladisa in the danger area. The Gallants winger, however, failed to convert, firing wide from a tight angle with only Sipho Chaine standing between him and the goal-posts.
As the half progressed, Pirates continued to edge possession and looked to stretch the play through the pace of Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng down the wings. Yet despite their territorial advantage, neither side carved out a decisive opening in the closing stages of the half. With chances at a premium, the teams went into the interval locked at 0-0, leaving the contest finely poised for the second period.
As the second half got underway, Gallants began to show greater intent, pressing forward with a more assertive approach while Pirates appeared to ease off slightly, no longer dictating the tempo as firmly as they had earlier. Chances continued to present themselves at both ends, yet neither side managed to apply the decisive finish. With time slipping away and the deadlock unbroken, the contest inevitably stretched beyond regulation, sending the match into extra-time.
Pirates’ frustrations mounted as chance after chance went begging, their relentless search for a breakthrough stretching deep into extra-time. Relief finally arrived on the stroke of halftime when Relebohile Mofokeng’s strike found the back of the net, breaking the deadlock at last. That decisive moment proved enough, as the Buccaneers held firm to secure a 1-0 victory and lift the Carling Knockout crown, completing a cup double following their MTN8 title triumph in September.
The MVP
Full credit must go to the supporters, who turned New Peter Mokaba Stadium into a sea of passion and noise. The stands were packed to capacity, and the energy they generated created an atmosphere that elevated the occasion, driving the spectacle on the pitch and reminding everyone why football thrives on its fans.
The big loser
Both teams began the contest on edge, showing early signs of nerves that led to shaky moments at the back. Defensive lapses threatened to hand the opposition openings, and while those mistakes might have proved costly, neither side managed to fully capitalise.
At the other end, opportunities that should have been converted were squandered, with attackers failing to apply the finishing touch when it mattered most. The opening exchanges, therefore, carried a sense of tension and missed chances, setting the tone for a cagey start.
What’s next for Pirates?
As the Buccaneers draw the curtain on their domestic commitments for 2025, attention now shifts to the continental stage, where no fewer than eight of their stars will don the green and gold of Bafana Bafana at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
Pirates’ presence is formidable, with goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, defensive stalwart Nkosinathi Sibisi, midfield anchors Thalente Mbatha and Sipho Mbule, creative spark Relebohile Mofokeng, rising forward Oswin Appollis, versatile attacker Tshepang Moremi and powerful striker Evidence Makgopa all called up.
Their collective inclusion not only underscores the depth of talent within the Soweto giants’ ranks but also highlights the club’s growing influence on the national team setup, as South Africa prepares for a campaign filled with expectation and ambition.
Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐⭐