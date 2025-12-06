Carling Knockout: Relebohile Mofokeng delivers dramatic winner as Orlando Pirates complete cup double after dashing Marumo Gallants’ dream of maiden silverware

Orlando Pirates set the tone from the opening exchanges, pressing high and nearly capitalising on a slip from goalkeeper Washington Arubi inside the first 10 minutes. Evidence Makgopa latched onto the loose ball, but his strike was cleared off the line to keep the scores level.

The tempo remained lively, and the Buccaneers had to breathe a sigh of relief when Nkosikhona Ndaba’s misjudged clearance fell straight to Katlego Otladisa in the danger area. The Gallants winger, however, failed to convert, firing wide from a tight angle with only Sipho Chaine standing between him and the goal-posts.

As the half progressed, Pirates continued to edge possession and looked to stretch the play through the pace of Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng down the wings. Yet despite their territorial advantage, neither side carved out a decisive opening in the closing stages of the half. With chances at a premium, the teams went into the interval locked at 0-0, leaving the contest finely poised for the second period.

As the second half got underway, Gallants began to show greater intent, pressing forward with a more assertive approach while Pirates appeared to ease off slightly, no longer dictating the tempo as firmly as they had earlier. Chances continued to present themselves at both ends, yet neither side managed to apply the decisive finish. With time slipping away and the deadlock unbroken, the contest inevitably stretched beyond regulation, sending the match into extra-time.

Pirates’ frustrations mounted as chance after chance went begging, their relentless search for a breakthrough stretching deep into extra-time. Relief finally arrived on the stroke of halftime when Relebohile Mofokeng’s strike found the back of the net, breaking the deadlock at last. That decisive moment proved enough, as the Buccaneers held firm to secure a 1-0 victory and lift the Carling Knockout crown, completing a cup double following their MTN8 title triumph in September.