Abdeslam Ouaddou admits to feeling pressure in Orlando Pirates hot seat as he reveals ‘we don’t have time to chill when you are at Bucs’

Orlando Pirates have been trying to navigate through a relentless fixture schedule, playing matches almost every three days as the 2025/26 season intensifies.

Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou admits feeling the pressure of the demanding run, which is taking its toll on his players, and that saw him benching defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi for last Wednesday's Premier Soccer League clash with Golden Arrows.

However, Ouaddou insists he welcomes this kind of pressure, viewing it as what a club like the Soweto giants needs.

Having been booted out of the CAF Champions League, Pirates could, however, finally find some breathing room to fully focus on domestic ambitions.