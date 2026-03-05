Aarhus GF coach hands Hugo Broos a challenge after continued snubbing of Gift Links from Bafana Bafana 'I would be surprised if they have three players better than him in that position'
- Aarhus GF
Links' season so far
Aarhus GF utility star Gift Links has been struggling to win the attention of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.
Links, who can play as a left-back or as a left attacker, has managed five goals and four assists in 27 appearances across all competitions this season.
But getting into the Bafana side, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Broos will have to consider the other material he has at left-back, like Aubrey Modiba and Samukele Kabini, who, like Denmark-based Links, is playing in a Nordic country, but in Norway.
Up the wing, Broos might be content with the likes of Mohau Nkota, Oswin Appollis, Relebohile Mofokeng and Tshepang Moremi.
- Aarhus Gymnastikforening
Links' qualities explained
AGF coach Jakob Poulsen has described Links as a fantastic footballer and breaks down the qualities he brings to the pitch.
“Gift has been fantastic this whole season. He is a crazy one-on-one player and has such fast feet and incredible speed," said Poulsen, as per iDiski Times.
"From standstill positions, he can get away from his opponent every time. At the same time, he has a really good work rate, up and down the pitch; he’s a pleasure to have on my team.”
- AFP
'I can’t understand'
The AGF coach is trying to appreciate why Broos has not made Links part of his plans despite his top performances in Denmark.
“I can’t understand [why he is overlooked by Broos]; I don’t know the South African national team that well," Poulsen added.
"But with the level he has shown over a really long period, I would be very surprised if they have three players who are better than him in that position.”
- Backpage
Will Broos change his mind on Links?
With the 2026 FIFA World Cup slowly drawing closer, there will soon be no time for Broos to make up his mind on Links.
It is to be seen if the Belgian will include Links in the Bafana squad for the upcoming international friendly match against Panama.
After witnessing his team's shortcomings at the 2025 AFCON, Broos said he needs more of his players to ply their trade in Europe.