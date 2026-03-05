Aarhus GF coach hands Hugo Broos a challenge after continued snubbing of Gift Links from Bafana Bafana 'I would be surprised if they have three players better than him in that position'

Aarhus GF utility star Gift Links has been struggling to win the attention of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

Links, who can play as a left-back or as a left attacker, has managed five goals and four assists in 27 appearances across all competitions this season.

But getting into the Bafana side, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Broos will have to consider the other material he has at left-back, like Aubrey Modiba and Samukele Kabini, who, like Denmark-based Links, is playing in a Nordic country, but in Norway.

Up the wing, Broos might be content with the likes of Mohau Nkota, Oswin Appollis, Relebohile Mofokeng and Tshepang Moremi.