The refereeing controversy following the Madrid derby conceals structural shortcomings in Real Madrid's performance. They still cannot find a maestro to orchestrate their play.

José Mourinho devoted a large part of his post-match press conference to complaining about the officiating.

The club joined in via their website. But while Real Madrid keep their eyes fixed on the referee, whether they are right to do so or not, a far deeper problem has slipped back into the shadows.

According to Sport newspaper, it is hard not to conclude that Real Madrid have spent more than two seasons hunting for a solution to their playmaker problem since Toni Kroos retired.

Kroos's departure left a wound that has not healed at the Bernabéu. The team still struggles to find a player who can organise the play, give them composure and dictate where each match is fought.

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