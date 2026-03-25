A surprise return with far-reaching consequences? PSG star apparently desperate to join Real Madrid

Hakimi was promoted from the youth team to Real Madrid’s first team in 2017 and was loaned to Borussia Dortmund for two years in 2018, where he made his breakthrough. When his loan spell ended, Inter Milan secured the full-back’s services for €43 million, as he would have had to wait his turn behind players such as Marcelo and Dani Carvajal at Real Madrid.

Hakimi continued to develop at Inter, but stayed in the Lombardian capital for just one year before moving to Paris, where PSG paid €68 million for the now 27-year-old. He won the Champions League with PSG last season, with the French side thrashing Hakimi’s former club Inter 5-0 in the final.