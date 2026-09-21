The French website quoted the newspaper Sport summarising Bernardo Silva's situation, stating plainly: "He chose Real Madrid in search of a first-team place, but he has started only three matches." The irony runs deeper still, because Mourinho never saw Silva as a squad player or a mere supporting act. He signed him to meet the team's need for someone who could fill more than one position and adapt to different plans.

Deployed in the central midfield pairing by Mourinho, Silva also has the technical quality to play a more advanced attacking role. That flexibility is a genuine asset. Yet it may prove the very thing that complicates his situation. In a team where others have clearly defined roles and positions, Silva risks becoming the man the coach shuffles around to suit the demands of each match. His crisis, then, looks tied to the shifting order of Real Madrid's midfield rather than to any exile from Mourinho's plans.

Suspensions ruled out Silva, Camavinga and Guler and forced Mourinho to reshape his midfield against Inter, a sign that losing the Portuguese could quickly hurt the coach's options.

One question lingers. Can Bernardo Silva turn his versatility into a settled place in the starting XI, or is he destined to remain the ideal man to round out the line-up without ever becoming a priority?

Real Madrid sit fourth in the Spanish league on 15 points, six adrift of leaders Barcelona.