A humorous remark! Egypt official blasts Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos' comments on Mohamed Salah penalty remarks
Controversial penalty seals Egypt’s victory
With both sides locked in a fierce battle and working tirelessly to find a breakthrough, the intensity ramped up on the stroke of halftime. Tempers flared following an incident inside the box involving Bafana Bafana defender Khuliso Mudau and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, as Mudau appeared to make contact with Salah’s face while challenging for the ball.
After a lengthy VAR review, the referee pointed to the spot, awarding a penalty to the hosts. Salah made no mistake from twelve yards, calmly converting to give the Pharaohs the lead—a goal that ultimately proved decisive and remained the difference between the two sides until the final whistle.
According to Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, he had a brief interaction with the opposition’s captain, who shared the same sentiments regarding the penalty decision.
Broos' conversation with Salah
Speaking to the media, the 73-year-old coach voiced his frustration with the officials’ decisions and further revealed that even Salah himself was surprised by the call.
“Even Salah said to me after the game that he was surprised it was a penalty. It was ridiculous. In the pre-tournament meeting, they said if the arm is extended away from the body, it is a penalty," said Broos as per Flashscore.com
“Then they said it was his supporting arm. Who invented this supporting arm? His arm was extended, and it hit his arm.
“I want to talk about the meeting you get before a tournament. No one knows what to do. For 45 minutes, they explain the rules; there are 25 to 50 rules. It is a penalty, then it is not a penalty.
“It is a red card for a player, and then it is not. By the end, there are so many rules that no one knows what to do," he added.
'humorous remark'
However, Egypt official Mohamed Morad moved to set the record straight, insisting that the remark was made in a humorous manner and suggesting that the South African coach was merely deflecting, as reported by Soccer Laduma.
"This statement, with all due respect to the head coach of the South African national team, can only be described as a humorous remark, and such talk cannot affect a player of the caliber and value of Mohamed Salah," media officer Morad told beIN Sports.
"There are some coaches who are skilled at making provocative statements after a loss, aiming to divert attention from the result or performance. I believe what Hugo Broos did falls into this category, especially since what transpired between him and Mohamed Salah after the match did not go beyond the usual courtesies, such as wishing each other good luck, without any discussion about the penalty kick or the course of the game," Morad explained.
"I absolutely do not believe that a player with the mentality of Mohamed Salah would make such statements. There is a match referee and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology, and all respect and appreciation to the refereeing team.
"The penalty was clear and correct," as Morad concluded.
What comes next for South Africa?
With so much at stake for South Africa, Bafana will be eager to put Friday’s misfortune firmly behind them and shift their focus to what can be corrected on the pitch. Attention now turns to Monday’s crucial showdown against Zimbabwe, where they will be hoping to respond with renewed intensity, sharper execution, and a result that reignites belief. A positive outcome would not only steady their Africa Cup of Nations campaign but also restore hopes of pushing deep into the tournament and keep the dream of going all the way alive.