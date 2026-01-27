A big threat to Sipho Mbule and Patrick Mswanganyi? Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou reveals his plans on 'very clever' new signing Andre De Jong
- Orlando Pirates
Pirates' transfer business so far
Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has bolstered his squad by signing Andre de Jong, Daniel Msendami and Mpho Chabatsane during the January transfer window.
The trio’s arrival underlines the Buccaneers’ serious push to win the Premier Soccer League title for the first time since 2012.
Lifting the PSL crown would represent a major milestone in Ouaddou’s coaching career.
The Moroccan tactician has taken time to explain what attracted him to De Jong.
This comes as Pirates have entered a more demanding stage of their season as they also have the Nedbank Cup to defend after elimination from the CAF Champions League.
Ouaddou clear about De Jong's qualities
"Speaking about Andre, I think he's a player that can bring us his intelligence, playing between the lines," Ouaddou said as per KickOff.
"He's very clever and of course, to use all this capacity for finishing as well, he's a number ten, but he can get in the box to finish.
"He has international experience, he has big experience in the PSL, and I'm sure he's the kind of player who can help us."
- Backpage
Is Ouaddou dissatisfied with Mbule and Maswanganyi?
Ouaddou’s decision to sign another playmaker could be read as a sign of dissatisfaction with the options he already has in Sipho Mbule and Patrick Maswanganyi, rather than simply adding depth.
Before Andre de Jong’s arrival, both attacking midfielders were in Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana plans, though Maswanganyi was later dropped from the national team.
Mbule, meanwhile, struggled to live up to expectations during the 2025 AFCON finals.
That context presents the New Zealand international with a chance to prove he is the creative cog Ouaddou has been searching for all along.
However, he is yet to make his Buccaneers debut, leaving fans eager to see how he will deliver once given the opportunity.
- Orlando Pirates
Ouaddou on other signings Msendami and Chabatsane
Ouaddou brought in Msendami to improve things upfront, especially after Tshegofatso Mabasa was loaned out to Stellenbosch FC.
Chabatsane came in just after Mbekezeli Mbokazi left for Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire FC.
“Speaking about Msendami, I’ve seen him at AFCON and I know him at Marumo, he’s someone who can help us with his speed, capacity to win one v one on the side,” added Ouaddou.
“He’s able to defend, to come and make the runs to track and help.
“And about Chabatsane, if you see the quality of left foot. He’s a player that is very precise with his left foot and he will help us when he comes.”
- Backpage
Ouaddou on his team's resumption of the PSL title race
“What we can do is to keep working and believe in what we’re doing because I think my players played a fantastic game [against Sekhukhune],” Ouaddou said.
“I think now we have to focus more on the final third, the last pass, the assist to definitely score. But I’m not worried about the next games.
“I’m not because if you saw the quality of the game and its contents then everyone can see we don’t have any reason to be worried.”
The Pirates coach also took time to take a look at the nine players who were at AFCON and their contribution.“It’s very important to analyse the amount of minutes that they played with the national team because there are players that played more than the others, so there’s individual plans for them,” Ouaddou went on.“Some of them we managed to give more rest but some of them we’ve integrated them in our training camp, so it’s very important to place all of that into context.”