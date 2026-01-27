A big threat to Sipho Mbule and Patrick Mswanganyi? Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou reveals his plans on 'very clever' new signing Andre De Jong

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has bolstered his squad by signing Andre de Jong, Daniel Msendami and Mpho Chabatsane during the January transfer window.

The trio’s arrival underlines the Buccaneers’ serious push to win the Premier Soccer League title for the first time since 2012.

Lifting the PSL crown would represent a major milestone in Ouaddou’s coaching career.

The Moroccan tactician has taken time to explain what attracted him to De Jong.

This comes as Pirates have entered a more demanding stage of their season as they also have the Nedbank Cup to defend after elimination from the CAF Champions League.