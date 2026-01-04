2025 AFCON: Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz fires Morocco past Tanzania and advance to the quarter-finals after Achraf Hakimi assist
- AFP
Morocco thought they had gone ahead after 15 minutes when Ismael Saibari headed into the back of the net, but his effort was ruled offside.
A number of headed efforts by Morocco went begging in the first half, with Ayoub El Kaabi the main culprit.
Just four minutes into the second half, Tanzania goalkeeper Hussein Maasalanga was called in to save Neil Yoni El Aynaoui's determined shot.
But the East Africans shook the hosts shortly after, with Feisal Salum missing the target by a whisker from a distance.
Achraf Hakimi almost thrust the home side ahead, but hit the crossbar on the hour mark as Morocco piled more pressure.
Then, four minutes later, Brahim Diaz picked a pass from Hakimi and went for the kill to beat Masalanga and break the deadlock when some of his teammates expected a cross.
It ended 1-0 in favour of Morocco with Diaz the hero of the evening.
- Getty Images
Diaz the toast of the show
Real Madrid attacking midfielder Diaz has come through for the Atlas Lions when it matters the most.
Sunday's goal was his fourth goal in as many games at this tournament edition.
The 26-year-old is currently the 2025 AFCON leading goal-scorer as he promises to make himself the tournament's best player should Morocco reach the final.
- AFP
Morocco remain on course for AFCON title
Morocco have not been crowned African champions since 1976 and they are now pushing for their first AFCON title in five decades.
As hosts, pressure is on them to win this tournament in front of their home fans.
For a side that reached the FIFA World Cup semi-finals in 2022, that puts more pressure on them to conquer the African continent.
They now face the winner between Bafana Bafana and Cameroon in the AFCON quarter-finals.
- AFP
Tanzania out of AFCON with pride
Tanzania bow out of this AFCON with their heads held high after reaching the Round of 16 for the first time in their five appearances at this tournament.
That might secure the job of their coach, Miguel Gamondi, to give him something to build on going forward.
And restricting Morocco to a 1-0 win in a match they threatened to steal a win will make them a respected team on the continent.