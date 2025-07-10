2024 WAFCON - Botswana vs Nigeria Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the game between the Super Falcons and the Mares in the continental outing.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Both Nigeria and Botswana will be playing their second 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations game on Thursday in Morocco.

While the Super Falcons started their campaign in Group B to boost their advantage, it was not the same case with the Mares.

Algeria and Tunisia are the other teams in the pool, explaining why it will be important for either team to get a positive result.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Botswana and Nigeria, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.