2024 WAFCON - Banyana Banyana vs Nigeria Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL provides all the information you need as the two nations chase the final's ticket in the midweek fixture.

Banyana Banyana continue their title defence on Tuesday when they renew their rivalry with the Super Falcons in the 2024 WAFCON semi-final.

This is going to be a massive match since the winner might go all the way to be crowned owing to the quality possessed by the teams.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between South Africa and Nigeria, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.